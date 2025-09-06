Aimee Cobabe: Witnessing thousands of missionaries receive a lesson in faith

Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — The scriptures are filled with stories of those who continued in faith, despite challenges, roadblocks and the seemingly impossible.

2 Nephi 27:23 reads: “For behold, I am God; and I am a God of miracles; and I will show unto the world that I am the same yesterday, today, and forever; and I work not among the children of men save it be according to their faith.”

As a Church that affirms the continuing Restoration of the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ, it makes sense that we would continue to see miracles among those who act in faith.

One such miracle occurred last month at the Provo Missionary Training Center during a devotional with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In the middle of Elder Andersen’s address to thousands of missionaries in the MTC auditorium, the sound system completely failed, cutting off his microphone and making it nearly impossible to hear what he was saying.

This circumstance was less than ideal, but God used that moment to teach everyone there about the power of continuing in faith.

The disappointment after the microphone stopped was palpable, but it was quickly replaced with an even more palpable joy.

Elder Andersen invited the MTC choir to sing “We’ll Bring the World His Truth” — one verse into the song, he stood and directed the whole congregation to join in.

Without hesitation, missionaries rose and boldly sang the words “we are now the Lord’s missionaries.”

Many elders and sisters were touched by the Spirit at singing those words. One sister said she felt as if surrounded by angels.

After the missionaries again took their seats, a quiet reverence filled the room — not an easy feat among so many.

In that silence, Elder Andersen continued his address. Despite the seemingly impossible task of being heard by thousands in the large auditorium that doubles as a gym, he continued in faith, and the miracle came — the missionaries heard his words of encouragement and his testimony of Jesus Christ.

Missionaries after the devotional told me with tears in their eyes how they were taught by the Spirit.

One elder said he had prayed before the devotional to know that the Lord saw him and his needs. He said the Spirit told him in a powerful way that part of Elder Andersen’s efforts to continue on despite difficulties was an answer to his prayer.

Another said he felt inspired to continue his study of the Korean language with faith that the Lord would amplify his own abilities.

One sister said she was reminded of past trials in her life and felt a sense of gratitude for the “opportunities to grow close to Christ.”

The Book of Mormon prophet Lehi testified to his son Jacob that God “shall consecrate thine afflictions for thy gain” (2 Nephi 2:2).

This is what I witnessed at the MTC. Not only was it a miracle that Elder Andersen’s words were heard by everyone, but it was miraculous that each missionary listened, felt loved and received answers to their individual prayers.

I too felt seen and loved by Heavenly Father during this experience. It came during a busy, stressful and exhausting week — one where I was barely able to catch my breath. But in that moment of reverence in a room filled with 2,000 missionaries and their leaders, I felt a sense of personal peace.

Experiences like this are difficult to articulate. Words fail to convey how some spiritual experiences change us and give us the courage to push on.

Though trials, disappointments and the seemingly impossible are a part of this life, a loving Heavenly Father has provided a Savior who offers peace, joy and the possible.

Faith in Him brings “a refuge for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble” (Psalm 9:9). Faith in Him brings “life eternal” (John 17:3).

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has often taught of Christ’s words to “be of good cheer.”

Said then-Elder Holland in an October 1999 general conference message: “Such counsel is not a jaunty pep talk about the power of positive thinking, though positive thinking is much needed in the world. No, Christ knows better than all others that the trials of life can be very deep, and we are not shallow people if we struggle with them.”

He continued that Christ can say “Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” because He knows that for the faithful, things will be made right soon enough.

“He knows what can be promised. … He knows that ‘the Lord redeemeth the soul of his servants: and none of them that trust in him shall be desolate’ (Psalm 34:22).”

Such is what the Spirit testified to the 2,000 — and one, me — that night at the Provo MTC.

— Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for the Church News.