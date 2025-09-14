Over 450 people participate in Church-sponsored family race in the Dominican Republic

Community members in Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, gather with enthusiasm to participate in the “Run & Walk for My Family” event on Aug. 30, 2025, at Mirador del Este Park.

At 6 a.m. on Aug. 30, more than 450 people flooded Mirador del Este Park in Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, with excitement, smiles and fast paces.

The Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Oriental Stake organized a “Run & Walk for My Family” 5-kilometer race event to bring members of the community together to share in a day of joy, fellowship and family unity.

Participants enjoyed a run through the park’s green areas with added hydration stations, music and motivational messages, according to an Aug. 30 news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Mayor Dio Astacio of Santo Domingo Este was in attendance and expressed gratitude for the Church and its efforts in this initiative.

“These types of events reinforce our commitment to working together for the well-being of families and healthy coexistence in our community,” Astacio said.

Mayor Dio Astacio of Santo Domingo Este attends the family 5K race organized by the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Oriental Stake on Aug. 30, 2025, at Mirador del Este Park. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This event reaffirmed the stake’s commitment to being a positive influence in society, promoting values that strengthen family bonds and contributing to the overall well-being of the community. Local Church leaders emphasized that the race not only encouraged physical activity but also highlighted the importance of family ties.

“We believe that families are fundamental to the development of a healthy and prosperous community. This race is a celebration of that belief,” said one of the event organizers.

Looking ahead, the stake plans to hold a second event in August 2026 and hopes to exceed this year’s participation. The goal is to bring even more families together.

Omar Lantigua, a Latter-day Saint and an event organizer, told the Church News he was “grateful to see so many families participating enthusiastically,” adding that the event connected him with local leaders and friends.

“The race was a very special experience, full of energy, family unity and community support,” Lantigua said. “For me, it meant more than just running; it was an opportunity to strengthen bonds, promote health and demonstrate that when we work together, we can achieve great things.”