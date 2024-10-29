Menu
Santiago Dominican Republic Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Dominican Republic, with a pin in Santiago, in the north of the country.
The location of Santiago in relation to the country of Dominican Republic.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Santiago Dominican Republic Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Santiago Dominican Republic Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

One member, Sister Yokasta Estrella, said the announcement was the fulfillment of an apostolic promise. She was at a regional conference with President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, who said the Church in the Dominican Republic would grow and need to build another temple.

“I waited so long for this day, and just yesterday one of my children made a drawing and told me it was the Santiago temple,” she said. “I am grateful for this announcement; my heart overflows with joy, and I feel a renewed desire to serve the Lord more and better. Jesus Christ lives, and this is His Church.”

The day before President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, including one in Santiago, Dominican Republic, a child of Yokasta Estrella drew this picture of a temple in Santiago, she said.
The day before President Russell M. Nelson announced 17 new temples on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, including one in Santiago, Dominican Republic, a child of Yokasta Estrella drew this picture of a temple in Santiago, she said. | Provided by Yokasta Estrella

Timeline of the Santiago Dominican Republic Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Santiago, Dominican Republic, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Santiago Dominican Republic Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Santiago Dominican Republic Temple

The Santiago Dominican Republic Temple will be built in or near Santiago, Dominican Republic. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

