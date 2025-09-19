BYU–Hawaii president says he and his family are moving forward with faith, optimism despite cancer diagnosis

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III has been diagnosed with rectal cancer, he announced in a video message on the university’s social media accounts on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

“This cancer is treatable, but it is serious. It requires immediate care and several months of focused treatment,” President Kauwe reported.

Despite this, President Kauwe said, he and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, “are feeling joy even in this challenging season. We are focused on healing and moving forward with faith and optimism, knowing that we are in the Lord’s hands.”

John “Keoni” S.K. Kauwe III was installed as the 11th president of the Church-owned university in Laie, Hawaii, on Oct. 19, 2021. He is both the first native Hawaiian and the youngest president in the school’s history. At the time of his inauguration, he was 40 years old with a young family — five children ranging from 2 to 13 years old — and was just one year into what he thought was a five-year term as the dean of graduate studies at BYU.

“This is a big opportunity,” President Kauwe said of being appointed president of BYU–Hawaii, “and the Lord is trusting us to do our best. I know this is the path that we’re supposed to take. … The Lord does have a plan and will qualify us.”

After his diagnosis last week, President Kauwe reiterated to the Church News in an email that, despite the uncertainty and fear that accompany circumstances such as these, he and his wife have felt joy. “The first few days after the news, Monica and I reflected on the incredible blessings we have in our lives — each other, our children, the chance to serve at BYU–Hawaii, our sure knowledge of God’s plan and many others. We have been overjoyed as we feel the love and prayers of so many who have been part of our lives to now. As we focus on these things, and our gratitude for them, we are finding great joy."

BYU–Hawaii students hold up signs and wave to the university’s new president and first lady as part of the inauguration parade for President John S.K. Kauwe III in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. | Credit: Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

President Kauwe’s three invitations

In the four-minute announcement video on Tuesday, President Kauwe shares three points with corresponding invitations to the campus community.

In his email to the Church News, President Kauwe shared how he had pondered how he could share the news in a way that would teach and strengthen the students of BYU–Hawaii. “The Lord made the required message very clear to me,” he said.

The first point he shares in his social media message is that physical suffering and imperfections are part of the mortal experience. “I know that I inherited great capacity for work and many wonderful talents from my ancestors. I also know that I inherited a very high risk for diabetes and cancer,” he said.

BYU Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III is pictured during an interview at his home in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. | Mengshin Lin, for the Deseret News

He has had many loved ones live through cancer and continue to live happy, productive lives while many others have died much earlier than expected, President Kauwe told the Church News.

Through personal revelation, President Kauwe felt guided to make changes to improve his health over the past year. “Gratefully, the cancer has not spread widely, and because of my improved health, I should be more resilient as I undergo treatment in the coming months,” he said, adding, “Please be quick to observe as you care for yourself spiritually and physically.”

To illustrate his second point, President Kauwe quoted the words of President Russell M. Nelson, who has taught that Latter-day Saints educate their minds so that some day they can better render service to someone else.

Because of the learning and efforts of generations of scientists and physicians, he will have the opportunity to heal and live, President Kauwe noted. “Please take control of your learning. You have the capacity to serve others in many ways that will bless many lives in the future.”

Third, President Kauwe spoke of the comfort he has received from the Holy Ghost from a priesthood blessing and through the love, faith, fasting and prayers of others. “I know that Jesus Christ lives and that His Atonement is central to God’s plan. I know that it brings us peace and joy even in the hardest of times.”

He encouraged students to “please take charge of your testimony, strengthen it, and you will have great joy in this life, even through trials.”

President John S.K. Kauwe III and Sister Monica Kauwe interact with BYU–Hawaii students following a devotional they spoke at in Laie, Hawaii, on May 7, 2024. | Bilguun Enkhbaatar, BYU–Hawaii

Moving forward

President Kauwe said he will continue to serve as president as he undergoes treatment. However, the university is in good hands while he focuses on healing, he told the Church News.

“BYU–Hawaii is led by its board of trustees, with President Russell M. Nelson as the chair and President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring as the vice chairs. Over the last five years, and under their direction, we have developed a clear strategic plan for BYU–Hawaii’s future. The President’s Council at BYU–Hawaii is exceptional and well prepared to execute this strategic plan. The faculty and staff at the university are also well instructed in the strategy and expectations and well prepared to elevate the way we prepare our students. I am confident that BYU–Hawaii’s progress on prophetically identified priorities will continue while I focus on healing.”

In his message to students and employees, President Kauwe expressed his hope that interactions on campus will not focus on his health but on the uplifting experiences happening within the BYU–Hawaii community. “Share some good news in your life, and how you are loving and serving others here at BYU–Hawaii,” he said.