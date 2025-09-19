From left to right: Marian Esiape, Africa West Area welfare and self-reliance manager; Princess Edna. D. D. Azura, National Council of Women Societies Nigeria president; Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency; and Dennis K. Ocansey, president of the Nigeria Abuja Mission, pose for a photograph after Esiape and Elder Morrison were given membership to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2025.

In August, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made donations to communities impacted by natural disasters in Nigeria and the Republic of the Congo.

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, spoke at the donation ceremony in Nigeria. He said compassionate service to those in need is a “principle central to our discipleship.”

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor of the Africa West Area presidency, addresses audience members during the donation ceremony for food supplies to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Abuja, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Essentials for 5 Nigerian states

On Aug. 28, the Church donated items including rice, beans and noodles, along with non-food supplies like soap, toilet paper and sanitary pads to the Nigerian states of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Plateau and Sokoto. These states recently experienced disasters like floods or fires.

Elder Morrison spoke at the donation ceremony, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom, and reminded the audience of King Benjamin’s teaching in Mosiah 2:17: “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.”

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, and Princess Edna D.D. Azura cut the ribbon to formally handover food and other supplies donated to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Abuja, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This dedication stems not from convenience or publicity,” he said, “but from our unwavering belief that every soul is a precious child of God.”

The donation was made to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria at their national headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, where Princess Edan D. D. Azura, president of the organization, expressed her gratitude.

Princess Edna. D. D. Azura, National Council of Women Societies Nigeria president, addresses audience members during the donation ceremony for food supplies to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Abuja, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This generous donation of food and non-food items from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is more than just a gift”, she said. “It is a lifeline that will bring immediate relief and hope to countless women and their families in the five recipient states.”

The donation is projected to aid 2,000 families — 400 in each of the affected states.

National Council of Women Societies state directors listen to speakers at the donation ceremony for food supplies to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Abuja, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Morrison concluded his message by urging listeners to “teach our children to serve, inspire communities to care and be known for love, not possessions.”

He continued, “In lifting others, we rise together. In healing wounds, we build peace. And in serving the least, we walk in the Savior’s footsteps.”

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, visits with Dr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi — mandate secretary for Federal Capital Territory Administration's Women Affairs Secretariat — during the donation of food supplies to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Abuja, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Flood relief in Republic of the Congo

On Aug. 22, in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, the Church donated food and building supplies to the Congolese government to be distributed to families who lost their homes in June 14 floods, reported by the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

At the donation ceremony, Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, said the donation came from the bottom of Church members’ hearts.

A group poses for a photo in front of the warehouse storing food and other essential supplies donated to Republic of the Congo flood victims by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, Aug. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is with joy that we participate in and support the government’s efforts because we love others as ourselves and emulate Jesus Christ’s example.”

Irène Mboukou-Kimbatsa — Republic of the Congo minister of social affairs, solidarity and humanitarian action — expressed deep gratitude for the Church’s donation.

“We think, on behalf of the government, that we have just found a great partner.”

Irène Mboukou-Kimbatsa — minister of social affairs, solidarity and humanitarian action — speaks to the press at the donation ceremony for food and other essential supplies from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Republic of the Congo flood victims in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, Aug. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints