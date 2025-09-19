In August, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made donations to communities impacted by natural disasters in Nigeria and the Republic of the Congo.
Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, spoke at the donation ceremony in Nigeria. He said compassionate service to those in need is a “principle central to our discipleship.”
Essentials for 5 Nigerian states
On Aug. 28, the Church donated items including rice, beans and noodles, along with non-food supplies like soap, toilet paper and sanitary pads to the Nigerian states of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Plateau and Sokoto. These states recently experienced disasters like floods or fires.
Elder Morrison spoke at the donation ceremony, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom, and reminded the audience of King Benjamin’s teaching in Mosiah 2:17: “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.”
“This dedication stems not from convenience or publicity,” he said, “but from our unwavering belief that every soul is a precious child of God.”
The donation was made to the National Council of Women Societies Nigeria at their national headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, where Princess Edan D. D. Azura, president of the organization, expressed her gratitude.
“This generous donation of food and non-food items from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is more than just a gift”, she said. “It is a lifeline that will bring immediate relief and hope to countless women and their families in the five recipient states.”
The donation is projected to aid 2,000 families — 400 in each of the affected states.
Elder Morrison concluded his message by urging listeners to “teach our children to serve, inspire communities to care and be known for love, not possessions.”
He continued, “In lifting others, we rise together. In healing wounds, we build peace. And in serving the least, we walk in the Savior’s footsteps.”
Flood relief in Republic of the Congo
On Aug. 22, in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, the Church donated food and building supplies to the Congolese government to be distributed to families who lost their homes in June 14 floods, reported by the Church’s Africa Newsroom.
At the donation ceremony, Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, said the donation came from the bottom of Church members’ hearts.
“It is with joy that we participate in and support the government’s efforts because we love others as ourselves and emulate Jesus Christ’s example.”
Irène Mboukou-Kimbatsa — Republic of the Congo minister of social affairs, solidarity and humanitarian action — expressed deep gratitude for the Church’s donation.
“We think, on behalf of the government, that we have just found a great partner.”