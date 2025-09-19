The Big Yorkshire Weekend: Young adults gather to strengthen faith in Christ

Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe North Area presidency, addresses young adults at in Giggleswick School Chapel in North Yorkshire, England, Aug. 24, 2025.

The August Bank Holiday is a celebration held on the last Monday of August in England, marking a summer break for leisure and activities. This year, more than 200 young adults gathered together to spend their holiday weekend attending The Big Yorkshire Weekend — a weekend dedicated to strengthening faith in Christ and building spiritually enriching friendships.

The focus of this conference was “Hitherto hath the Lord helped us” (1 Samuel 7:12). Speakers and devotionals centered around the theme to look unto Christ.

Young adults gathered together outside over the August Bank Holiday to attend the Big Yorkshire Weekend conference hosted by the Huddersfield England Stake at Giggleswick School in North Yorkshire, England, August 2025. | Justin L. McKeown

Attendees came from 38 stakes from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, the United States, Australia and South Africa. The event was hosted by the Huddersfield England Stake at Giggleswick School. The first day consisted of registration, a BBQ and games.

President Justin L. McKeown, first counselor in the Huddersfield stake presidency, said, “It is so important to gather in faith and friendship. Many can feel isolated at school or work where membership in the Church or personal values can be very sensitive. They need to feel the freedom and safety of peers who believe and are striving to keep covenants.”

On the second day of the event, young adults attended workshops and a variety of activities including football, tennis, volleyball and art. In the evening, a live jazz band and DJ provided music for a 1920s-themed dance.

Young adults posing at a photo booth during a Great Gatsby 1920s-themed dance at Giggleswick School at the Big Yorkshire Weekend conference in North Yorkshire, England, August 23, 2025. | Justin L. McKeown

Raffi Leece attended the event and said, “It has been one of the highlights of my year. I was so glad to be involved in planning it, and to see it come to fruition was amazing. I love that the Church gives us so many brilliant opportunities, both to grow and develop, but also to have fun and make new friendships.”

Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Europe North Area, attended Sunday’s meetings.

The Huddersfield stake Facebook page noted the highlight of the weekend was “sacrament meeting in Giggleswick School chapel, a Grade II listed building renowned for its copper dome, Italianate decoration, Argentine cedar pews and angel mosaics. More important was the Spirit that filled the chapel as the sacrament was passed, enhanced by the solo singing of Calli Bridgstock and talks by Jacob Buchanan and Emma Bridgstock,” before Elder Phillips offered inspired remarks, according to the Facebook page.

Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe North Area,, addresses young adults in Giggleswick School Chapel in North Yorkshire, England, August 24, 2025. | Justin L. McKeown

Later that evening, President Sam Bridgstock, president of the Huddersfield England Stake, conducted a devotional and addressed the young adults on courage and bravery. Elder Phillips, who presided at the event, answered questions from attendees.

Jacob Buchanan, a young adult, said, “I enjoyed the time I spent at the Big Yorkshire Weekend. It was a great opportunity to spend time with friends, meet new people and feel the Spirit.”

Huddersfield England Sake President Samuel Bridgstock addresses the young adults on courage and bravery in the Giggleswick School Chapel in North Yorkshire, England, Aug. 24, 2025. | Justin L. McKeown

The last day of The Big Yorkshire Weekend was a big send-off and “school sports day: egg-and-spoon races, spacehoppers, piggyback sprints, tug-of-war and a visit from an ice cream van,” said the Huddersfield stake Facebook page.

The goal of the weekend was to strengthen faith and create friendships, President McKeown said.

“We were thrilled that several young adults spontaneously described the experience as ‘like FSY for young adults.’ That’s what we were intending.”

Jacob Buchanan addresses young adults at the Giggleswick School Chapel in North Yorkshire, England, Aug. 24, 2025. | Justin L. McKeown

Young adults at the Great Gatsby 1920s-themed dance at the Big Yorkshire Weekend conference at Giggleswick School in North Yorkshire, England, Aug. 23, 2025. | Justin L. McKeown