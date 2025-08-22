Young adults on the blessings, opportunities of 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference

Attendees walk along the main hallway during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

The 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult “Together in Christ” Conference will soon bring thousands of young single adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from across Utah to Salt Lake City.

The three-day event, held Aug. 29-31 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, will feature keynote speakers including Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé and Sister Kristen Oaks, wife of First Presidency counselor President Dallin H. Oaks; breakout sessions on topics like emotional wellness and Church history; a concert featuring multiplatinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer and Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE; socializing activities such as dancing and roller skating; and a devotional with President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Church News recently spoke to Sarah Keller, the creative director of this year’s conference, and event co-chairs and young single adults Sienna Jenson and James Fetzer. They shared insights on how events like the Utah Area YSA Conference can strengthen young adults, both spiritually and socially, while drawing them “Together in Christ.”

Why a YSA conference?

People attend the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Keller said the Utah Area YSA Conference was born out of a fairly consistent request from young single adults for more programming. The Church is realizing that it’s important to provide audience-specific spaces, she said, and specifically for young single adults.

“They’re a growing demographic in the Church,” Keller said. “People aren’t getting married at the same rate. And so we need to create opportunities for them to contribute and be seen and heard.”

Fetzer, who grew up in Sandy, Utah, and recently graduated from the University of Utah, said that the young single adult committee he and Jenson serve on was “heavily involved” in planning this year’s conference.

“That was something that we were really grateful for, because this is a conference for the YSA,” he said, adding, “So, this year, I feel like the conference is truly dedicated to the YSA, and I know that they will feel that during the event.”

Jenson, who is from South Jordan, Utah, and currently attends Utah Valley University, said the team has worked hard doing research and gathering feedback and has fasted and prayed throughout the process.

“God numbers His people, and He knows all of us,” she said. “And so we have numbers and goals that get us places, but it’s really wonderful to … be mindful of the wonderful, diverse individuals that we want to come and that will be there.”

Left to right, Mazzy Cheney and Abbey Nye smile for a photo in front of a backdrop at the Utah Area YSA Conference dance at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Jenson continued that the conference’s goal is to help all participants feel closer to the Savior. She also hopes that attendees feel a sense of belonging and will “expand the circle of covenant keepers” around them.

“President Russell M. Nelson, in his recent conference talk, mentioned how we need to take more efforts, the necessary efforts, to come closer to our Savior, to prepare for His coming,” Jenson said. “And I can’t think of a greater gathering to do that than at this conference that’s prepared for us to gather in His name.”

She continued that young single adults benefit from being surrounded by and connecting with people who are in the same stage of life as they are. Whether someone attends to learn, to enjoy activities or simply to be with friends, their “why” can grow into something much greater, she said.

“You might be this college student or a single young adult that doesn’t even know what the next day is going to look like, and so it’s hard to commit to a conference like this,” Jenson said. “But please commit, whatever your reason is, because you will leave … with so much greater.”

Speakers and breakout sessions

Attendees dance as a DJ plays music before the opening speakers of the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Among the conference’s many offerings are keynote speakers who will address young single adults on the Salt Palace Convention Center’s main stage:

Additionally, on Sunday evening, Aug. 31, the conference will host a devotional at the Conference Center with President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Keller said that every speaker has asked what young single adults need. Bishop Caussé, for example, sat down with members of the young single adult planning committee to learn the questions and concerns of their heart.

The speakers are aiming to “lift and lead this group over here, this incredible group of YSAs that really are the future and current leaders of the Church,” Keller said.

The keynote sessions aren’t the only opportunities for young single adults to learn. The conference also offers a variety of breakout sessions in six categories, according to the conference’s website:

Emotional wellness — “Tools for navigating anxiety, burnout, grief and the everyday weight of being human.”

Spiritual growth — “Draw closer to Christ, deepen your discipleship and gain clarity through personal revelation.”

Temporal wellbeing — “From finance to physical health, these sessions offer practical guidance and gospel-grounded insight to help you take care of your life intentionally.”

Personal development — “Invest in the person you’re becoming, with sessions on mindset, motivation, habit-building and personal clarity.”

Professional development — “Whether you’re pivoting, building or just figuring it out, you’ll leave with tools, clarity and confidence for what’s next.”

Church history — “A place for real questions and honest conversation about the Restoration, past and present.”

People take notes as Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman gives her keynote speech at the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Fetzer said the conference offers young single adults the chance to find what they need, whether it’s spiritually, socially, physically or even economically.

“We have an opportunity to learn how to be strong, capable, powerful individuals and faithful members, disciples of Jesus Christ, all at the same time, and to do it together,” he said. “I think the unity that you feel when you’re surrounded by those souls is immense.”

Keller added that some of the feedback they received from previous conferences is that the number of classes and activities could be overwhelming. So this year, conference planners have tried to simplify the schedule.

For example, breakout sessions are no longer scheduled at the same time as concerts, Keller said. The conference will also offer an orientation this year, she said, so people can better navigate their options.

Making connections

Attendees speed date at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Outside of speakers and breakout sessions, the conference will have plenty of opportunities for young single adults to have fun. Salt Palace Convention Center activities will include roller skating, karaoke, dancing, live music and an art gallery; while the Saturday night concert at the America First Field will feature multiplatinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer and Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE.

“If you have an interest, you will probably find something at this conference that meets it,” Fetzer said.

Keller said this year’s conference will also feature a new addition, the Connection Zone, which will have two areas: the Friend Zone and the Date Zone. In the Friend Zone, people can build community and friendships in nonromantic ways; while in the Date Zone, men and women can speak in 15-minute sessions, longer than speed dating’s three-minute window.

Fetzer said that connection is a powerful aspect of the conference. “You just meet the best people, people who want to worship Christ, want to be the best versions of themselves and to help you feel loved at all times.”

Jenson added that making connections is a big part of having a successful conference experience.

Looking outward, she continued, will help young single adults receive direction from the Lord while listening to President Holland’s Sunday night devotional.

“We have a God of joy, a God of experiences, a God of laughter, and He wants us to experience joy and music and things that He’s created for us to love, and then tie it back in as we take a moment to really receive some counsel from Him. That’s what I’m most excited for,” Jenson said.

Fetzer added that preparing for President Holland’s devotional reminds him of King Benjamin’s address in the Book of Mormon. The families gathered under the tower probably spent a lot of time together, eating meals and telling stories and playing games; and the finale was King Benjamin’s “incredible sermon” on the Savior’s power in their lives.

“And that’s what we can expect at the YSA conference,” Fetzer said. “Fill your heart and your soul with the love of other people, and then go and feel the love of Christ from a special witness of Him.”

Fetzer also shared his testimony that the Savior is aware of each young single adult — aware of their needs in specific, individual ways.

“One thing that has stood out to me as we’ve worked on this conference is that we truly belong to a living Church that is led by a living God, by the living Savior, Jesus Christ,” Fetzer said. “He truly does live. … Christ cares about the individual. He cares about every sheep in the flock. And I’m so grateful to be a disciple of His and to be doing everything I can to help others find Him in the same way.”