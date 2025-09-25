See resources from the Church to help build Christlike parenting

“The Family: A Proclamation to the World” — which turns 30 in September 2025 — proclaims that “the family is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.”

The document says, “Children are an heritage of the Lord” (Psalm 127:3) and explains the sacred duties of parents.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has resources, useful information and practical ideas for parents that can be found under “Christlike Parenting” in the Life Help section of Gospel Library, or by going to parents.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This website is meant to inspire, encourage and help parents with the challenges they and their children face.

“Being a parent can bring great happiness, but it can also be hard,” the site says. “No matter how things went yesterday, every day is a new chance to strengthen your family. You are making progress every time you do something to create loving family relationships, nurture your children’s learning and growth, and build unity and strength through service.”

Create loving family relationships

The site says good parenting starts with loving relationships — a foundation of love at home will help parents be better prepared to “bring up your children in light and truth” (Doctrine and Covenants 93:40).

Resources are given to strengthen the following relationships:

Parent-child relationships

Self-care and marriage relationships

Relationship to God

Articles cover finding the divine design in an “un-ideal” family, tips for better parent-child communication, and blessing children by improving the marriage relationship.

Nurture children’s learning and growth

Family life is a process of learning and growth, and parents can pray for guidance in their efforts. “God knows your children and will help you to teach them,” the site says.

Resources in this section cover:

Establishing a Christ-centered home

Learning and living the gospel

Nurturing growth and development

Articles go over topics like having essential family conversations, talking to teenagers, and giving children “love, limits and latitude.”

Build unity and strength through service

Service builds unity and strength — and loving and serving others can help children to learn important skills and develop Christlike attributes, the site explains.

Resources on the website can help parents to build unity and strength by serving and supporting others through:

Loving and serving one another

Gathering Israel on both sides of the veil

Building up church and community

Articles talk about teaching children the power of serving others, offering support to a missionary, and ideas to strengthen congregations.

Common parenting questions

A section on parents.ChurchofJesusChrist.org goes through some common parenting questions, such as setting limits, mastering emotions, using technology, helping a child with disabilities, parenting after divorce, support for blended families and finding help for questions about gender.

To find more help and encouragement, also see “A Powerful Pattern for Parenting,” in the September 2022 Liahona.