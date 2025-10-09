BYU–Idaho celebrates 25th anniversary of President Hinckley’s historic, transformative announcement

The world has transformed in many ways since the year 2000.

At the time, less than half of American households had internet access. People had to wait for the printed newspaper or evening newscast to learn what was happening in the world. Social media did not widely exist, and Netflix was a monthly DVD rental subscription.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has also undergone many changes.

In 2000, the Church had only 68 dedicated temples. The 21,000-seat Conference Center at Church headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City had not been dedicated. And the Church Educational System served roughly a third as many students.

It was also that year, however, that Church President Gordon B. Hinckley made an announcement that would prove to be transformational to Church education and the Church.

On June 23, 2000, the Prophet held a news conference from the Church Administration Building in downtown Salt Lake City.

Ricks College students listen during a campus forum in Rexburg, Idaho, in July 2000, a month after the announcement the school would become BYU–Idaho in 2001. | BYU–Idaho

“I am pleased to announce that Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, will change from its present two-year, junior college status to a four-year institution,” President Hinckley said. “The new four-year school will be known as Brigham Young University–Idaho, with the name change designed to give the school immediate national and international recognition.”

After a little more than a year of substantial changes, on Aug. 10, 2001, the school officially transitioned to BYU–Idaho, offering 50 baccalaureate degrees its first year.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who served as the college’s president from 1997 to 2004, would later declare, “The creation of BYU–Idaho was one of the most important educational events of the Restoration.”

Ricks College students smile during graduation ceremonies in May 2000. A month later, they learned the school would become Brigham Young University-Idaho. | BYU–Idaho

Earlier this summer, BYU–Idaho kicked off some 18 months of events and activities honoring the 25th anniversary of that historic announcement and celebrating the growth and impact of the university.

One sign of the university’s growing profile in higher education would be its inclusion in the Wall Street Journal’s list of 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S. BYU–Idaho claimed the top spot in Idaho, third in comparison to colleges in Utah, and 32nd in the nation for best value.

What does being best in value mean? Graduates achieve the same outcomes for a lot less cost.

Also, for the second year in a row, BYU–Idaho welcomed the largest incoming class in its history.

“I think what we’re seeing is this wonderful convergence of a greater recognition in the membership of the Church, of what a great experience BYU–Idaho offers, as well as an increasing number of the rising generation, but nontraditional students as well, that are seeking for something that’s uniquely provided at BYU–Idaho, which is an institution that’s resolutely focused on its mission to develop disciples of Christ, provide a great education that prepares one for their life’s work at a very affordable cost and a very fun and vibrant environment,” said BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III of the university’s continued growth.

In the year 2000, Ricks College enrolled about 14,500 students annually. In 2024, BYU–Idaho enrolled more than 32,000 students. When adding in the number of online students served through its partnership with BYU–Pathway Worldwide, that number grows to close to 62,000 students enrolled in 2024.

In an interview for the 20th anniversary of the university, Elder Kim B. Clark, an emeritus General Authority Seventy who served as president of BYU–Idaho from 2005 to 2015 and later as the commissioner of Church education, explained that higher education in the Church Educational System has grown significantly over the past few decades and most of that growth has come through BYU–Idaho.

Besides more than doubling the number of students on campus, BYU–Idaho is also the birthplace of BYU–Pathway Worldwide, which served close to 75,000 students in 2024.

More students are being offered the opportunity for a Church education than ever before, “and it’s all because the Prophet of God, Gordon B. Hinckley, was inspired by the Lord to make Ricks College become BYU–Idaho and to set it on a path,” Elder Clark said.

Kim B. Clark, right, who was Harvard Business School dean, and his wife Sue Clark, second from right, greet BYU–Idaho students for the first time following a devotional at BYU–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho. Clark has accepted the position as the new president of BYU–Idaho. He is shaking hands with is Diana Jensen on June 7, 2005. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Prophetically directed

In his one-page, six-paragraph announcement, President Hinckley outlined the exact parameters for the university’s design, which past president Elder Clark G. Gilbert has described as the university’s “birthright.”

In it, President Hinckley said the university would continue to be teaching-oriented, with that being the primary focus of its faculty. The institution would emphasize undergraduate education only; graduate degrees would not be offered. Because faculty would not be focused on research and the school would not be offering graduate programs, the campus could operate “on an expanded year-round basis.”

New BYU–Idaho students gather at the BYU–I memorial for a legacy photo in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Christian Martinez, BYU-Idaho

In addition, BYU–Idaho would take advantage of “advancements in technology,” which would allow it to serve more students. It would also discontinue intercollegiate athletics and “shift its emphasis to a year-round activity program designed to involve and meet the needs of a diverse student body.”

In essence, the Prophet created a distinctive model in higher education that is unique across all academia in 450 words, noted Elder Gilbert, who now serves as a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education.

In his inaugural response in 2023, President Meredith reinforced the university’s mission of “building disciples of Jesus Christ” by reminding students, “We must, with great resolve and intentionality, remain a Christ-centered, prophetically directed university.”

In the opening devotional for the 2025 fall semester, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, President Meredith and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, noted that as they look back on 25 years, their campus community are heirs to an honored heritage.

“These first 25 years have been marked by perseverance, discovery and growth. We look back with gratitude and forward with confidence. The next 25 years are waiting to be written, and you will help write that chapter,” Sister Meredith told students and faculty.

President Alvin F. Meredith is inaugurated as president of BYU–Idaho on Oct. 10, 2023. | Lydia Rumsey, BYU–Idaho

In July, the school released a special 25th anniversary logo to be featured across campus, on digital platforms and on merchandise.

“These past 25 years have been about the fulfillment of prophecy,” said Stephen Mendenhall, media creation manager, in a BYU–Idaho news release. “This is a moment to boldly declare our identity and purpose, emphasizing how far BYU–Idaho has come in just 25 years and how bright the future looks as we continue building on a divinely guided foundation.”

The celebration of the school’s metamorphosis will continue through 2026.