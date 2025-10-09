‘Greater Love’ food drive in Oregon is a modern-day loaves and fishes story

Members of the Roseburg Oregon Stake fill bins at the United Community Action Network foodbank in Roseburg, Oregon, with food donated by local Church members and friends, on June 14, 2025.

Inspired by the Easter 2025 theme, the Roseburg Oregon Stake organized a “Greater Love” food drive to show love to their community in June 2025.

By the end of the donation process, Church members and friends throughout the Roseburg, Oregon, area had donated enough food to fill every single bin at the United Community Action Network Food Bank in Roseburg — a total of 6,354 pounds of food, the largest donation the food bank has seen in at least eight years.

Food donated by Church members and friends in the Roseburg Oregon Stake fills bins at the United Community Action Network foodbank in Roseburg, Oregon, June 2025. | Provided by Wendi Patterson

President Ryan Loosli, first counselor in the Roseburg stake presidency, compared the project to the story of Jesus multiplying a young boy’s offering of bread and fish to feed a crowd.

“[God] took the little bag and slip of paper and all of our other individual efforts and filled every bin that UCAN had to literally feed 5,000,” he said. “And the best part is, He did it in a way that allowed us to witness the miracle and feel His greater love for all God’s children.”

Marielle Melling, who participated in the food drive with her family, called service “true religion.”

“I think if we’re not finding ways to serve each other, we’re missing the point,” she said.

A family endeavor

Wendi Patterson, communication director for the Roseburg Oregon Stake, said she wanted to create a project that whole families could participate in.

Primary children put fliers in plastic bags during a stake activity, and adults and older youth delivered those bags to neighborhoods in the stake.

At the end of that week, families worked together to pick up bags of food, load food into trailers and unload food at the food bank.

Melling appreciated the chance for her family to work together on something meaningful.

“Not only was it a good opportunity for them individually, but it’s also bonding to serve together.”

Jay Reynolds — a 9-year-old in the Roseburg Oregon Stake — summed up his experience.

“Jesus lived His life in service and we should do the same because we all want to be like Jesus.”

Surprised by generosity

Patterson said the most surprising part of this experience was how generous community members were.

Aliza Reynolds — Jay Reynolds’ mother — agreed with Patterson.

“I confess I was a skeptic with what the results were going to be, but when we returned a few days later to collect the food, people were willing to give,” she said. “I really couldn’t believe all that we had gathered.”

Reynolds’ 11-year old daughter, Lucille, met a couple who said they were struggling themselves but still donated an entire bag of food.

Aliza Reynolds’ husband, Brian Reynolds, said it was eye-opening to see how much their community gave.

“It was really a modern day ‘windows of heaven’ pouring out blessings for the people of this community.”

