Feeding the hungry: thousands join British Columbia food drive

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends pause for a photo while collecting food for the British Columbia Thanksgiving Food Drive in September 2024 as part of Canada's National Day of Service.

She remembers driving slowly down the street as neighbors hurried out with bags of food in hand. “If they had forgotten to fill their bag, they would come running with their contribution,” recalled Sister Christine Wolsey of the earliest days of a food drive organized by congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alberta in 2008.

That grassroots idea soon spread west, where members in British Columbia adopted and expanded it into the annual British Columbia Thanksgiving Food Drive, where local Church units province-wide coordinate a non-denominational effort involving volunteers, businesses, faiths and organizations, uniting to fight hunger and support local food banks.

From left, Elder M. Travis Wolsey pauses for a photo with a volunteer from the South Delta Food Bank in British Columbia, during the September 2024. This food bank is just one of many that benefit from community service events like the British Columbia Thanksgiving Food Drive. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to the Church’s Canada Newsroom, members of the Church in British Columbia are marking Canada’s National Day of Service by coordinating, volunteering in and donating to the British Columbia Thanksgiving Food Drive to help alleviate hunger.

Established in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the annually observed day of service honors those who lost their lives and pays tribute to the “incredible acts of courage, sacrifice and kindness” that followed. It calls on Canadians to strengthen a national tradition of remembrance, volunteerism and service.

From left, Devon Smith, Susan Terry, Larissa Shimbashi, Langley Mayor Val van den Broek and Vitor Diniz participate in the 2024 British Columbia Thanksgiving Food Drive by sorting food in Langley, British Columbia, in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Feeding the hungry

In the Canada newsroom report, Elder M. Travis Wolsey, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Wolsey, talked about the importance of following the example of Jesus Christ who “went about doing good” (Acts 10:38). They said their friends and neighbors who have joined them in the food drive — held one month prior to Canada’s October Thanksgiving holiday — have discovered how fulfilling this simple service can be.

Last year, more than 3,000 community and Church volunteers went door to door, dropping off food collection bags and returning to pick up more than 700,000 pounds of food for local food banks.

More than 100 businesses are participating in the drive this year. And for people who prefer to give monetarily, the drive provides a secure portal to donate — cash contributions are not solicited door-to-door by volunteers.

Luke Steed, one of the British Columbia Thanksgiving Food Drive’s youngest volunteers, helps deliver food bags for community donations in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rooted in discipleship of Christ

“Kindness and generosity are characteristics of Jesus Christ,” said Elder Wolsey, noting that service is rooted in discipleship.

Sister Wolsey added, “We are very grateful that our country sets aside a day to help us pay tribute to those who serve and remind us to look for ways to do good and help others in our local communities.”

The Burrows family from Vernon, British Columbia, collect donations early on September 25, 2024 for the British Columbia Thanksgiving Food Drive. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Wolsey noted the importance of continuing to find other opportunities to serve throughout the year. “Clearly, the spirit of service goes well beyond Sept. 11,” she said.

Elder Wolsey agreed, adding that “giving back” to the community is vital, referencing Christ’s command to love their neighbor: “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matthew 25:40).