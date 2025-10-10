Latter-day Saints join relief efforts after deadly earthquake in the Philippines

When a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu and surrounding provinces on Sept. 30, the ground shook homes, roads and businesses — and also shook the daily lives of thousands of families.
In the days since, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have rallied to support their communities, offering shelter, supplies and hands-on service, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.
National devastation
Landslides swept across mountainous areas, buildings crumbled and infrastructure such as roads and bridges sustained heavy damage.
Deseret News reported that there were at least 69 deaths, 200 injuries and dozens of buildings wiped out.
With rescue efforts slowed by collapsed highways and power outages, local governments declared states of emergency. That action allowed emergency funding and relief to flow more quickly, but losses to schools, homes and transportation systems are already being counted in the millions.
Impact on Latter-day Saints and missionaries
The quake’s reach extended into Latter-day Saint congregations. Thousands of members across Cebu and neighboring provinces were affected — some sustaining injuries, many forced to evacuate. More than a thousand members left their homes, unsure when they might safely return.
Church leaders confirmed that all full-time missionaries in the affected areas were safe and accounted for. At the same time, several meetinghouses were quickly converted into evacuation centers, where hundreds of displaced residents found temporary shelter. Even as aftershocks continued to rattle the region, families have remained in Church buildings, where they feel more secure.
Responding with service
In the midst of loss, local Latter-day Saints turned outward. Stakes across Cebu established relief hubs where members gathered food, water, hygiene kits and temporary shelter materials such as tents and tarps. Hot meals were prepared and shared with those in need.
Volunteers — many of them youth and young adults — assembled at meetinghouses to pack supplies and deliver them to families whose homes were damaged or destroyed.
Coordinated support
The Church is continuing to monitor conditions and is working with government and community organizations to identify the most urgent needs. Food, clean water and sanitation remain priorities.
Local leaders expressed gratitude for the faith and resilience of members who, though impacted themselves, found ways to help others.
For decades, the Church has offered humanitarian relief in times of crisis around the world — providing both immediate aid, such as food and clothing and long-term support for rebuilding and recovery. The response in Cebu is the latest chapter in that ongoing effort to lift burdens and strengthen communities in the wake of disaster.