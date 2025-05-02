Church provides relief after 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar

CARE responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After a huge 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the country of Myanmar in Southeast Asia on Friday, March 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has coordinated with other nongovernmental organizations to provide relief to the approximately 500,000 victims.

The quake and subsequent aftershocks have killed an estimated 3,000 people, with 200,000 displaced. The initial earthquake was felt as far as Thailand and China.

The Asia Area presidency of the Church issued a statement following the quake on March 31.

UNICEF responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Provided by UNICEF

The statement read in part: “During this period of grief and uncertainty, we stand united with all affected communities and are committed to extending our assistance to those in need. May everyone impacted find strength and solace in the compassion and support of those around them.”

The Church is providing $4 million in relief in the country and working with CARE, International Medical Corps, Project HOPE, UNICEF and the World Food Programme to provide direct aid, according to a Thursday, May 1 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church has coordinated donations and service with these and other similar organizations for years, including spending $1.45 billion to care for those in need during 2024.

The World Food Programme responds to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that struck on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the help of donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Provided by the World Food Programme

CARE

In collaboration with CARE, the project will provide household kits, dignity kits, first aid kits, shelter and kitchen sets, water bottles, latrines, handwashing stations and water purification machines.

International Medical Corps

International Medical Corps will distribute blankets, tarps, cooking supplies, hygiene kits and two weeks’ worth of clean water.

Arlan Fuller, director of emergency preparedness and response for Project HOPE, meets with local responders as part of Project HOPE's emergency response to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Provided by Project HOPE

Project HOPE

Project HOPE will support hygiene kits, dignity kits, water distribution, solar lights, blankets, medicines, medical supplies, generators and mobile medical teams.

UNICEF

UNICEF will support hygiene kits, water provision, construction of sanitation and handwashing facilities, interagency emergency health kits, nutrition screening and treatment of 500 severely malnourished children.

World Food Programme

Using the Church’s donation of funds, the World Food Programme will purchase and distribute rice or pulses, which is a type of legume.

As part of the ongoing response efforts, the Church is also assessing additional needs and relief efforts in collaboration with several organizations.

The Church has three administrative areas in Asia: the Asia North Area, which includes Japan, Mongolia and South Korea; the Philippines Area; and the Asia Area. Across Asia, there are nearly 1.3 million Church members in 2,113 congregations, according to the Church’s most recent statistics.

