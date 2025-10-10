The King's Singers, England's six-man a cappella ensemble, are, from left, Patrick Dunachie, Edward Button, Julian Gregory, Christopher Bruerton, Nick Ashby and Piers Connor Kennedy. They will perform during "Music & the Spoken Word" with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

The King’s Singers a cappella group will be the guest artists at the “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 a.m. in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

England’s six-man vocal ensemble has performed with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and the Orchestra at Temple Square in the 2016 Pioneer Day concerts, the 2007 Christmas concerts, a Cultural Olympiad concert in the Tabernacle during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, the 1998 Tanner Gift of Music concert and several other appearances on “Music & the Spoken Word.”

The King’s Singers members are Patrick Dunachie, countertenor; Edward Button, countertenor; Julian Gregory, tenor; Christopher Bruerton, baritone; Nick Ashby, baritone; and Jonathan Howard, bass.

The group has won multiple awards, including two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a place in Gramophone magazine’s inaugural Hall of Fame. The King’s Singers officially began in 1968 when six recent choral scholars from King’s College at the University of Cambridge gave a concert at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

For those attending in-person, the Tabernacle doors open at 8:15 a.m.; please be seated by 9:15 a.m. The event is free and tickets are not required. It’s recommended for those 8 and older.

The 30-minute “Music & the Spoken Word” live broadcast is available on several networks and channels, including KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), the Gospel Stream app, TabernacleChoir.org and youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir. It is available for on-demand viewing after the broadcast on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel and the Gospel Stream app.

See broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.

Orchestra at Temple Square fall concert

The Orchestra at Temple Square’s fall concert will be Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Tabernacle on Temple Square. Tickets are required and have been distributed. A standby line will be available.

Those who attend the concert in-person will have the opportunity to exchange their ticket one-for-one for a general admission ticket to the choir and orchestra’s Christmas concert.

See TheTabernacleChoir.org/orchestra-at-temple-square-fall-concert for information.

The orchestra was organized in 1999 at the invitation of President Gordon B. Hinckley, then president of the Church. Orchestra members perform at a variety of events, from individual performers and small ensembles to 85 musicians.

Their performances include the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word,” during the Bells at Temple Square concerts, the choir’s annual Christmas concerts and other special events. Since 2005, the orchestra has participated in concert tours with the choir as well as presenting its own symphonic concerts in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, according to information from the Tabernacle Choir.