Music & the Spoken Word: The intersections of our lives

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. This week is No. 5,013 of the broadcast. Guest artists will be The King’s Singers a cappella group.

I once stood at what might be described as the busiest pedestrian intersection in the world. Each day in Shibuya, Japan, more than a quarter of a million people walk through this intersection, moving in every direction as traffic halts, allowing the scramble to occur.

It was fascinating to watch as thousands of people every few minutes made their way across — walking with purpose and intent, even as they faced an unpredictable number of human obstacles.

After some time observing this phenomenon, I determined to make my way through the intersection. I felt a sense of anticipation as I waited for the signal to cross, not entirely sure what my path would be.

As I’ve reflected on that moment in Shibuya, I’ve realized there were a multitude of helpful aids surrounding me, guiding my way. Streetlights, countdown timers, tones and chirps and clearly marked lines were all positioned to help me cross safely. Without fully recognizing their impact, I had relied on them every step of the way.

At times, we each find ourselves at the intersections of life, moments where we face major decisions or difficult circumstances and may struggle to see the best path forward. But just like in Shibuya, the intersections of life also have streetlights, signals, cues and clearly marked lines, each meant to help us navigate the uncertainty.

The Old Testament teaches us about several of these heaven-sent aids.

In Psalms we read, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105). The word of God is like a streetlight, illuminating the path ahead.

From Isaiah: “And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it” (Isaiah 30:21). Like heavenly tones and chirps, the Spirit prompts us along our path.

And finally, in Proverbs: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart … and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6). Trusting God is like stepping onto the crosswalks He has marked out for us — paths that lead us safely ahead.

God does not intend for us to cross life’s intersections alone. Instead, He lovingly assures us, “I am with thee; … I am thy God: … yea, I will help thee” (Isaiah 41:10).

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.