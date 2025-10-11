Members and volunteers pose after completing the clean-up of the Camú River in La Vega, Dominican Republic on Sept. 19, 2025.

Latter-day Saints in the Caribbean and South America participated in community cleanups during September, including ones to celebrate 100 years of the Church in South America,

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints emphasize the need of disciples of Jesus Christ to care for the earth and participate in global relief efforts. In a news release from the Church, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé said the goal is to “inspire [Church] members and all community members to use the resources of the Earth with great care and prudence.”

In 2024, 6.6 million hours were volunteered, 3,836 humanitarian projects were completed, and 192 countries and territories were served by members of the Church.

In 2025, members are completing a variety of projects all over the world. Here are a few examples of how members in the Dominican Republic, Peru and Paraguay have served their communities.

Cleanup along the banks of the Camú River

On Sept. 19, missionaries and members of the La Vega Dominican Republic Stake carried out a cleanup along the banks of the Camú River in La Vega. The initiative was organized in partnership with local institutions, according to information from organizers.

Members and missionaries pose after completing the cleanup of the Camú River in La Vega, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 19, 2025. | Provided by Geovanny Antionio Díaz Abréu

Coordinator Geovanny Antonio Díaz Abréu told Church News that everyone was brought together with a common goal “to care for God’s creation and strengthen bonds of unity between citizens and institutions.”

Participants worked to collect solid waste and contribute to the restoration of one of the city’s natural spaces.

“This activity represents much more than just physical cleanup; it is an opportunity to teach by example, promote Christian values and remember that we all share a responsibility to protect our environment,” said Elena Tineo, one of the event organizers.

Sister missionaries pick up debris during a cleanup project along the Camú River project in La Vega, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 19, 2025. | Provided by Geovanny Antionio Díaz Abréu

The cleanup was a joint effort by the Church, local authorities, community organizations and concerned residents working to protect the river’s future.

“From the La Vega Stake, the participation of all involved was deeply appreciated and reiterated the commitment to continue serving the community, where and when we are needed,” Abréu said.

Cleaning and painting in Paraguay

As part of the centennial celebration of the Church in South America, volunteers on Sept. 27 participated in the cleaning and painting of the Plaza de la Mujer Paraguaya in San Ignacio, Paraguay.

Members, volunteers and researchers came with one purpose, to restore the public space. They left the area looking renovated and ready for the community to enjoy.

Members pick up trash around the Plaza de la Mujer Paraguaya in San Ignacio, Paraguay, on Sept. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom, organizers emphasized this service represents a way to follow the Savior’s example.

This initiative was part of the Centennial Day of Service in South America. In an effort to commemorate 100 years of the Church in South America, each stake and district organized service activities catered to their community’s needs. Those in Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina all participated in this effort.

These community members took the Centennial Day of Service motto into action: “Following Jesus Christ, serving others.”

Members and volunteers stand in front of the monument in the Plaza de la Mujer Paraguaya in San ignacio, Paraguay, on Sept. 27, 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Salaverry Beach cleanup in Peru

Along the shoreline of the Salaverry Beach in Trujillo, Peru, members and volunteers, including from the Trujillo Perú Palermo and Trujillo Perú Laureles stakes, gathered to preserve the environment and build community unity on Sept. 27.

Members pose after completing the cleanup project at Salaverry Beach in Trujillo, Peru, on Sept. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 280 people participated in the cleanup, including Mayor Carlos Arroyo Rojas. The community cleaned up litter and debris

According to a news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom, the event reaffirmed the importance of uniting citizen and institutional efforts in beach cleanups, promoting the care of natural resources and a healthier environment.

Members pick up trash during the cleanup project at Salaverry Beach in Trujillo, Peru, on Sept. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members pick up trash during the cleanup project at Salaverry Beach in Trujillo, Peru, on Sept. 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints