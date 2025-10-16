Church community ‘a haven for hope and healing’ following Grand Blanc, Michigan, shooting

Grand Blanc Ward members comfort each other at the church’s meetinghouse in Flint, Michigan, after a visit from Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Elder Bednar visited the burned wreckage at the scene of a fire and shooting that occurred at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Following a shooting at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28, the president of the Grand Blanc Michigan Stake said the “balance of mourning and gratitude can lead us to a deeper understanding of our faith and our purpose in the world.”

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, President Marcelino Sanchez wrote: “Our church community must be a haven for hope and healing. As we navigate through this challenging time, let us cling to our faith in the Savior and to one another, knowing that together we can overcome even the darkest of days.”

President Sanchez wrote that the violent event that took the lives of four and left others injured “has left an indelible mark on our hearts.”

He also pointed to the late President Russell M. Nelson’s teachings about the importance of being peacemakers.

Said President Nelson: “Anger never persuades, hostility builds no one, contention never leads to inspired solutions.”

Flowers are left by mourners on the ground near crime scene tape the day after a fire and shooting at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. | Brice Tucker for the Deseret News

President Sanchez added: “The need for civility and kindness, especially in our interactions with others, is paramount. We must strive to embody these principles, allowing them to guide our thoughts, words and actions.”

Victims killed, injured

The Deseret News has confirmed that the following were killed in the attack:

Craig Hayden, 78, a father, grandfather and former Latter-day Saint bishop.

John Bond, 77, a U.S. Navy veteran and grandfather.

Thelma Armstrong, 54, a mother who attended the church service with her daughter.

Pat Howard, 77, a Vietnam War veteran with a wife, five children and 13 grandchildren.

More than 10 Latter-day Saints, including two children, also suffered multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation.

Elder David A. Bednar’s visit

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited the victims.

Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, tour the burned wreckage at the scene of a fire and shooting at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Along with his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, and Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and United States Northeast Area president, and his wife, Sister Deborah Haynie, Elder Bednar visited members recovering in local hospitals from injuries sustained during the attack.

Elder Bednar described the victims’ resolve as “remarkable.”

“It has been very tender to hear the episodes of what took place, how they responded and the might and many miracles that occurred during this episode,” Elder Bednar said in a press release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder and Sister Bednar also visited the destroyed chapel where the attack took place. There he met with and thanked local and federal law enforcement members for their work.

He also spoke to members of the Grand Blanc Ward.

“If I were to highlight just one lesson from this incredible day, it is that the devotion of these faithful members makes me want to be more devoted. And the faithfulness of these good people makes me want to be more faithful,” Elder Bednar said in a social media video.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, embrace each other as they look at the remains of a Church meetinghouse in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Elder and Sister Bednar visited the burned wreckage at the scene of a fire and shooting in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar said he spoke to the people about Jesus Christ. And in speaking to members, he found that they have the capacity — because of the eternal perspective of the gospel of Jesus Christ — to learn lessons in tragedy that prepare them for eternity.

“This is no easy task to see beyond the immediate separation, the injury, the anguish — even the separation through death — but to have that capacity to be firm and steadfast, a foundation that has been established upon the Lord Jesus Christ, they are benefited, they are blessed, and it is evident in their walk, their talk and in the spirit that they exude,” Elder Bednar said.

Elder Bednar invited “any and all who might hear this conversation” to continue to pray for these “good people.”

Grand Blanc Ward members comfort each other at the church’s meetinghouse in Flint, Michigan, after a visit from Elder David A. Bednar on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Elder Bednar visited the burned wreckage at the scene of a fire and shooting at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“They have experienced a lot, they have been richly blessed,” he said. “They yet have much to experience and work through. But with our prayers, with their faith, the influence of the Holy Ghost, these people will continue to be firm and steadfast and true.”

Church statement from President Oaks

The one-day visit from Elder and Sister Bednar followed a Monday, Sept. 29, statement about the shooting from President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, leading The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is now the President of the Church.

“The awful tragedy that took place in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sept. 28 reminds us of our sacred responsibilities as followers of Jesus Christ,” the statement reads. “We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies. We all seek answers and understanding in the wake of trauma, shock and grief. We are grateful to all who are reaching out with service, prayers and words of support during this difficult time.”

‘We can find joy again’

Bishop Jeffrey Schaub, bishop of the Grand Blanc Ward, said he knows people around the world are praying “for our ward and for our families.”

Bishop Jeffrey Schaub, bishop of the Grand Blanc Ward, talks about how members of the Church attacked on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, are leaning on their faith as they grieve and support each other. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is the most significant time in my life where I have felt the love and prayer of other people,” Bishop Schaub said in a video from the Church released Monday, Sept. 29, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

He said members of the ward in Grand Blanc, Michigan, are “quite shaken in spirit and in body.”

“It hurts,” he said, adding that he knows Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are aware of the challenges he and his ward are experiencing.

“I know that through our Savior, Jesus Christ, we can find joy again. I know that with His help, there can be healing. And I know that as we focus on Him, we can have joy,” Bishop Schaub said.

Split-second decisions led to lifesaving actions

There were more than 100 people in the Grand Blanc Ward fast and testimony meeting on Sunday, Sept. 28, when the alleged gunman ran his pickup truck into the front of the meetinghouse. Many of their actions proved to be lifesaving for hundreds of people in attendance.

One eyewitness, Brian Taylor, said the chapel was rocked by what sounded like an explosion before a massive dent appeared in the wall behind the pulpit and the wall began to crack.

Many assumed a car had either malfunctioned or accidentally jumped the curb and crashed.

A vehicle that was rammed into the building is surrounded by smoke at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | Lukas Katilius, The Flint Journal via the Associated Press

“He couldn’t have been going less than 50 mph to get over that curb and still hit the wall that hard,” Taylor told the Deseret News.

Taylor and other men hurried from the chapel to investigate and offer any aid they could, but they were warned by a woman outside that the driver had done it on purpose.

They ran back into the building and began to usher everyone out of the chapel, encouraging them to evacuate through the back of the building to cars or into the nearby forest.

While the men acted, the alleged shooter, Thomas Jacob Sanford, entered the west foyer. There, he shot Church members, poured gasoline and set the building on fire, according to fire department officials, police and eyewitnesses.

An officer from the Michigan Division of Natural Resources and another from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department confronted and killed Sanford.

Law enforcement works the scene surrounding the burnt structure of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints where a shooting and fire happened on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Grand Blanc Township, Mich., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Taylor is on the list of those called heroes by Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye.

“They were shielding the children who were also present within the church, moving them to safety,” the chief said. “Just hundreds of people just practicing their faith, just extreme courage, brave — and that’s the type of community that we are.”

The situation was scary, Taylor said. “I’m super grateful the Church is sending trauma and grief counselors. We’ll probably take advantage of that. My son knows his parents were shot at.”

Dealing with grief, trauma

Counselors for the Church’s Family Services provide what is called Psychological First Aid after crises around the world. It is an evidence-informed approach to help anyone after a traumatic event. Like with medical first aid, it was developed to meet immediate crisis needs by reducing the initial distress and fostering coping skills.

Stephanie Rossello, a member of the Grand Blanc Ward, hugs a friend after their exit from a reunification center following a fire and shooting at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret News

Psychological First Aid is based on an understanding that survivors may experience physical, psychological, behavioral and spiritual reactions.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has used this approach to create training and resources for members and leaders, including a discussion guide titled “How Can I Minister to Others During a Crisis?” and a self-help guide called “Facing Challenges.” Other resources can also be found through the Church’s “Tips for Emotional Preparedness.”

For anyone seeking help, the Church also created structured support systems, including the self-reliance course “Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience.” Resources are also available for mental health in the Life Help section of ChurchofJesusChrist.org, with guides for parents, leaders and anyone currently experiencing mental health challenges.