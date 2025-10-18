Church donates to nutritional health initiative in Mexico

Leaders celebrate the donation made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Muuchi Xiimbal Foundation in Chichihualco, Mexico, on Aug. 8, 2025.

On Aug. 8, in Chichihualco, Guerrero, Mexico, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated to the Muuchi Xiimbal Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to social and community development.

The donation went to the NutriSalud project, an initiative aimed at enhancing the nutritional health of around 3,000 individuals. The primary focus is on children, single mothers and older adults, impacting roughly 500 families, according to the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

A community comes together to witness the donation made by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Muuchi Xiimbal Foundation in Chichihualco, Mexico, on Aug. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This collaboration represents tangible hope for many families facing difficult living conditions,” said Martha Calderón, president of the Muuchi Xiimbal A.C. Foundation.

The project helped deliver 1,500 food parcels and 3,000 spirulina supplements, a protein-rich, easily digestible superfood ideal for malnourished children. Nutrition education workshops and self-employment initiatives will also be promoted to strengthen family finances, vital for sustainable development.

Calderón said, “Thanks to the support of the Church of Jesus Christ, we will be able to prevent irreversible damage to the physical and cognitive development of hundreds of children.”

The Newsroom report explained the purpose of the Muuchi Xiimbal Foundation: “The foundation created a system to provide them with the necessary tools to improve their quality of life in the social, economic and nutritional needs for families in the area. Its objective is that the solution to economic and social vulnerability arises from the community itself, involving the population in its own development.”

“Child malnutrition has irreversible consequences on children’s brain development, growth, resistance to diseases and school achievement,” Newsroom noted, underscoring the project’s importance.

Since 2012, the Church has worked in collaboration with the foundation in states across the country, including similar projects in the state of Mexico. Its support continues to aid those in vulnerable conditions and reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development worldwide.

Through this ongoing collaboration, the foundation has expanded its initiatives to include comprehensive nutrition education and economic empowerment programs, fostering a culture of self-sufficiency and resilience in communities.