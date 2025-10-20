Pacific Latter-day Saint women build faith, self-reliance and hope through service

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Across the South Pacific, women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are combining practical skills with gospel-centered service to strengthen families, lift communities and share the Savior’s love.

Recent efforts in Vanuatu, Fiji and the Cook Islands highlight the faith and determination of women who are blessing others while developing their own talents and capacities.

Sewing lessons bring self-reliance in Vanuatu

When Sister Janet Rose, a humanitarian missionary, began teaching sewing lessons in Vanuatu, she wasn’t sure how the idea would be received. She and her husband purchased 10 electric and two manual sewing machines to begin classes in small communities on the island of Efate. Soon, the demand was so great that 10 additional machines were needed, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Women ages 12 to 70 gathered in classes of up to 20 participants. They started with simple shoulder bags and later advanced to skirts, dresses, children’s clothing and even sanitary pads, which are often expensive and hard to find locally.

On the island of Tanna, where electricity is limited, women worked together using manual machines, one turning the hand wheel while another sewed.

“These women have dreams of sewing to help clothe their families and maybe earn a little extra income to survive,” Sister Rose reflected. “It’s a beautiful example of communities working towards self-reliance.”

Fiji sisters develop faith and business skills

In Suva, Fiji, 130 women — both members and friends of the Church — participated in a first-of-its-kind Relief Society self-reliance workshop held Aug. 25–29. Over five days at Samabula Primary School, women learned both spiritual and practical skills to prepare them for small business opportunities and greater family stability.

Classes covered financial literacy, entrepreneurship, marketing, hairdressing, cake decorating, event planning, tapa printing and early childhood education, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Fiji’s Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, attended the graduation ceremony and praised the vision of Church leaders: “I also encourage building a culture of lifting each other, just as the leaders of the [Church of Jesus Christ] had a vision in bringing so many women together.”

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, said the week was about more than learning skills.

“The women of the Pacific are a powerful force for good in their families, communities and the Church,” he said, adding: “As sisters learn principles of spiritual and temporal self-reliance, they are better prepared to bless generations. We rejoice in their efforts and testify that as they act in faith, the Lord will magnify their capacity to lead, nurture, and serve.”

Cook Islands women share Christlike love through newborn packs

In Rarotonga, Cook Islands, Latter-day Saint women prepared and donated 111 newborn baby packs for families in the remote northern islands of Tongareva, Pukapuka, Nassau, Manihiki and Rakahanga. Each pack contained diapers, wipes, clothing, bottles and other essentials for children ages 0–5.

The packs were presented to government leaders and later distributed to families across the islands, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Pa Tauakume-Pepe, a local Relief Society leader, expressed gratitude for the women’s efforts: “Acts of kindness like this not only provide immediate relief but also foster hope and comfort to those who need it most.”

Families in Tongareva later sent messages of thanks and Sarakura Tapaitau, a member of parliament for Tongareva, called the donation “a message of hope and love.”

“Living on the remote atoll of Tongareva is a unique and often challenging experience,” she said, adding: “Simple necessities like diapers and wipes are luxuries we often do without. This gesture has brought our community closer together. The Church’s generosity has shown us a beautiful example of selfless service and love.”

The Relief Society is leading the Church’s global initiative for women and children, which seeks to particularly bless the lives of women and children under 5 years of age — through the areas of maternal and newborn care, child nutrition efforts, immunizations and education worldwide.