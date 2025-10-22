Members in Colorado Springs rally together to host ancient Tabernacle replica

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — More than 7,400 visitors toured the “Tabernacle Experience,” a life-size replica and exhibit of the ancient tabernacle of Moses displayed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1-14, created by the efforts of Latter-day Saint volunteers and through many miracles, according to event planners.

The idea began when Monte Murdock, Colorado Springs North Stake Young Men president, was thinking about the young men and young women of the stake with the October 2023 general conference announcement of a temple to be built in Colorado Springs.

“It had been weighing heavily on my mind about how to prepare the youth for the coming of the new temple,” he said.

Murdock said he first thought about incorporating an activity involving the iconic Pikes Peak and how temples are often related to holy mountains. But a culmination of events gave him a clearer idea: a talk by Don Perry, ancient scholar of the Hebrew Bible and Dead Sea Scrolls; a talk from Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy, on preparing the youth and community for the Colorado Springs Temple; then a conversation with Colorado Colorado Springs Mission President Jason Kotter, who was involved in an ancient Tabernacle of Moses replica back in 2015 in Boise, Idaho.

A tour guide leads community members through a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses on display in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

“It was a very spiritual moment. This is what the Lord wanted us to do,” said Murdock.

He next spoke with Colorado Springs North Stake President Sterling L. Rogers in October 2024, who “gave us the green light and was very supportive of the idea.”

A committee was then formed with 12 members of the Colorado Springs North Stake, who decided they wanted to learn more about the tabernacle of Moses and teach one another and the youth according to the different rooms of the tabernacle.

A booklet — the 35-page Tabernacle Resource Guide with pictures and diagrams —was then created, with six lessons that coincided with the three areas of the tabernacle: the Outer Court, Holy Place and Holy of Holies.

Other lessons within the booklet included lessons on temples today, lambs, symbols, the menorah, sacred clothing and more.

Community members tour a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

The lessons were taught by volunteers, some of whom had been seminary teachers in the past. They were taught on Sunday evenings to the youth in volunteers’ homes and on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the adults who were interested.

President Kotter then connected Murdock to Morgan Utah Stake President Ronald G. Hales, who had previously created a replica of the tabernacle of Moses. Over the years the exhibit had become weathered.

The tabernacle replica had been built according to the dimensions from the book of Exodus in the Old Testament. The outer court consists of tall wooden posts with fire-retardant panels of fabric hung in between. They were made by the sisters of the Morgan Utah Stake, who donated their time and skills.

The entire court is 150 feet long by 75 feet wide. The tabernacle is 15 feet tall by 45 feet long—or 10 cubits tall by 30 cubits long. One cubit equates to 1.5 feet in length by today’s standards.

The tabernacle is made of steel beams and wooden trusses with large tarps and fabric pieces. It was shipped to Colorado Springs from Morgan, Utah, by semi truck. Also included were informational panels stating the history of the tabernacle of Moses that would be displayed as part of the presentation.

A tour guide teaches community members about the ancient tabernacle at a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses on display in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

President Hales donated the tabernacle and said, “We are putting it under your stewardship.”

One of the challenges was finding a piece of land large enough for the tabernacle to be visible to the public but also close in proximity to a church building that included restrooms for visitors. Murdock had been looking for a piece of land from February 2025 to June 2025.

He began doing research online regarding a parcel of property located west of the Liberty meetinghouse on 8610 Scarborough Dr., in Colorado Springs. He found that it was owned by a corporation in Washington state.

Once he discovered that the landowner was out-of-state, Murdock felt the odds were far off that access would be possible. He asked the committee to pray and fast.

A replica of the Tabernacle of Moses is seen from the road in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

Brian Bahr, a member of the tabernacle committee who is also a housing developer in Colorado Springs, began making phone calls.

Three months from the opening date in September, Murdock found a lease on his desk that stated the land across the street from the Liberty chapel could be leased for one dollar.

“The lease was an answer to prayers. It felt like a miracle to me,” said Murdock.

The next challenge was to get the historical priestly robes made to display in the chapel.

Virginia Call, the Colorado Springs North Stake’s Relief Society president, sent an email requesting the talents and abilities of those who could complete the task.

A tour guide leads community members through a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses on display in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

Cynthia Banner saw the email and had some experience putting together robes previously for a seminary lesson she had taught.

She recalled thinking, “I can do that.”

She formed a committee of 10 sisters with a variety of talents. One was a skilled alterations seamstress with five sewing machines in her basement; another sister had no sewing experience at all and was eventually assigned to handle the finances.

Banner began with research. One of the most important parts of the robes to her was the breastplate with 12 stones on which were the written names of the tribes of Israel. She searched online for jewelers and stone specialists and made a list of local dealers. The next day she called the first number and interestingly started at the bottom of the list but had no answer. She then called Cottonwood Silver and Lapidary Supply in Colorado Springs.

A replica of the high priests' robes made by women in the Colorado Springs North Stake are displayed at a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1-14, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

Bonnie Nelson answered and after some explanation said, “Oh you are making an ephod,” or rather, breast plate. She shared that a few years ago the mother of one of her students was very interested in the Twelve Tribes of Israel and the blessings recorded in the Book of Revelation. She had created a display of the stones of the 12 Tribes that were on the breastplate.

Banner said, “What a miracle that we were brought together.”

Another concern was acquiring the proper chains for the breast plate. After a luncheon in town, Banner noticed a jewelry store across the street. She walked up to the owner, MaryLee Reisig, and told her what she was looking for. Reisig went to the back of the store and brought out a 20-inch chain that was her mother’s.

“It was just perfect and looked like worn brass,” said Banner.

Said Reisig, “I think God is in this.”

Part of an exhibit on display in a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses on display in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

She continued, “My mother’s necklace, once worn in life, is now part of something ancient and holy. I am blessed to be the vessel who brought it forth. This is what it means to redeem the ordinary, to sanctify the everyday and to honor those who came before by allowing their love to ripple into the lives of others,” said Reisig.

After much work and determination, the committee learned three principles, Banner said, “One, God is in the details of his work and will magnify our work. Two, Heavenly Father can turn opposition into purpose. And three, when we acknowledge and wait upon the Lord, He will lead us and greatly bless us.

“Thousands have been edified and learned about Jesus Christ because everything that was done about the tabernacle and specifically each part of the high priests’ robes testify of His role as our Savior and of His atoning sacrifice.”

After the arrival of the semitruck, it took a full day to assemble the inner building, The Holy Place and The Holy of Holies. Next, it took another full day for the outer court and furniture.

A youth conference was held, and the exhibit was dedicated by President Jeffrey A. Johnson, first counselor in the Colorado Springs North Stake.

Children pet goats while touring a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 14, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

On Sept. 1, the exhibit was open to the public by appointment through a QR-code that was listed on postcard flyers, and walk-ins were welcomed as well.

The display started in the cultural hall, with large panels and posters indicating the history and significance of the tabernacle of Moses.

A movie indicating more historical significance was shown in the chapel, and the hand-made robes were displayed in the foyer of the Liberty meetinghouse.

Next, visitors were led outside to walk across the street to tour the life-size tabernacle. A golf cart was available for those needing assistance.

More than 7,400 people visited the exhibit within a period of 14 days. Guests included members of the Church and guests from neighboring churches, faiths and varying denominations.

Jewish friends visited the tabernacle from a synagogue in Calhan, Colorado, which is located 25 miles east of the exhibit.

“They were fascinated with their own history,” said Murdock.

A replica of the high priest's robes made by women in the Colorado Springs North Stake is displayed at a replica of the Tabernacle of Moses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 1-14, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

Rabbi Joe Charnes, a local friend of Mike Law, the Church’s communication council director for Colorado Springs, commented on the tabernacle experience.

“My tabernacle experience with the Latter-day Saint community of Colorado Springs was a truly enriching experience and blessed encounter of soul,” Rabbi Charnes said. “Latter-day Saints and souls, together with other faithful souls, journeyed through a life-sized replica of the Holy Tabernacle of old, seeking to understand its history and structural symbolism, along with the wisdom it offers us for life, today. I am grateful for our time spent together in holy communion, dwelling in sacred structure as one, in honor of The One.”

More than 7,000 hours of service were given by the committee from beginning to the end of the exhibit. Other stakes have already asked to borrow the tabernacle replica — stakes in Colorado as well as Montana, Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Florida.

“Where the exhibit goes next remains to be seen,” said Murdock. “It couldn’t have been done without the consecrated efforts of literally hundreds of people.”