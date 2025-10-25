‘In safe hands’: Church donation brings healthcare to Lebanon

Dr. Nader Kharouf provides a checkup at Bsaba Primary Healthcare Center in Lebanon in 2025.

In the small, mountainous Lebanese village of Bsaba, located just outside of Beirut, access to healthcare has long been scarce.

For years, residents endured Lebanon’s worsening economic collapse, which left hospitals overwhelmed and essential medicines out of reach. But a new collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Lebanese nongovernmental organization Loubnaniyoun is transforming lives — and restoring hope, reported the Church’s Middle East Newsroom.

A new beginning for a struggling community

What was once an empty, one-story municipal building, now houses the Bsaba Primary Healthcare Center. The center is a fully equipped medical clinic serving 60,000 people from Bsaba and nearby communities. Funded by the Church and operated by Loubnaniyoun through its Healing with Hope initiative, the center provides essential care in five specialties: pediatrics, family medicine, gynecology, cardiology and ear, nose and throat.

For residents like 35-year-old patient Lara Fares, the clinic has been life-changing. “From the moment I walked in, I was welcomed with respect and kindness, and the treatment from all the staff was excellent. As for the doctors,” she said, “they were skilled, competent and gentle as they helped me. I truly felt that I was in safe hands.”

Patients sit in the reception hall of the Bsaba, Lebanon, dispensary, waiting their turn to see the doctors in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A collaboration built on compassion

The project’s success reflects the teamwork of many community organizations. Local physicians volunteer their time, the Bsaba Municipality covers utility expenses, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health donates medications and Loubnaniyoun oversees daily operations. Together, they ensure that residents can access high-quality health care at minimal cost.

A pediatrician writes a prescription for an infant she has just examined, at the Bsaba Primary Healthcare Center in Lebanon in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Maroun Akiki, self-reliance manager for the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area, witnessed the impact firsthand.

“The Bsaba Primary Healthcare Center is bringing real hope to the people,” he said. “I could see it in their eyes at the opening ceremony. I am deeply grateful for the chance to witness the difference the Church has made through cooperation with such an efficient and caring organization.”

Service amid crisis

Hundreds of residents from Bsaba and neighboring villages attend the opening of the new dispensary at Bsaba Primary Healthcare Center in Lebanon in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since its opening on July 24, the center has served hundreds of patients, many of whom had gone years without proper medical attention. Dr. Lara Jreijiri, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the clinic, expressed gratitude for the center.

“I can honestly say that the service provided is comparable to some of the best health care centers in the country, with top equipment,” she said. “As I hear from the patients I examine, such a center was much needed in the area, as they lacked these services before the opening.”

Lebanon’s ongoing economic turmoil has made such access critical. Goods that cost one Lebanese pound in 2019 now sell for around 60 pounds, and the collapse of the healthcare system has left countless families unable to afford basic treatment. Against that backdrop, the clinic stands as a symbol of faith and resilience — a place where neighbors find healing, dignity and hope.

Expanding care and strengthening hope

Guests for the opening ceremony of the Bsaba Primary Healthcare Center pose for a photo in Bsaba, Lebanon, in 2025. From left: Bsaba Mayor Charbel Bou Antoun, Ministry of Health representative Dr. Hassan Kheireddine, Secretary-General Francois Zaatar, Lebanese Member of Parliament Alain Aoun, Welfare and Self-Reliance Manager Maroun Akiki, Loubnaniyoun President Nadine Daher and Lebanese Member of Parliament Pierre Bou Assi. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Encouraged by the center’s early success, Loubnaniyoun plans to expand its services, explained Nadine Daher, president of Loubnaniyoun.

“We are working towards including additional specialities, such as urology, mental health, gastroenterology, dental and orthopedics to respond to the needs of the community,” she said.

A handcrafted copper cedar tree mounted on a base of authentic Lebanese cedar wood that was presented to Church representatives in appreciation of its support of the Bsaba Primary Healthcare Center. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the opening ceremony, Loubnaniyoun presented a statue to representatives of the Church in appreciation of the collaboration. A plaque commemorating the Church’s contribution now hangs in the clinic’s reception area — a daily reminder of what faith, service and collaboration can achieve.

“None of this would have been possible without the generous support of the Church of Jesus Christ. We express our heartfelt gratitude,” said Daher.