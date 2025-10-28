Opportunity, hope and relief: Church donates to children’s hospital in Dominican Republic, meets First Lady

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Caribbean Area presidency, presents a Christus statue to the Dominican Republic First Lady Raquel Arbaje at her office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 21, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing hope to children in the Dominican Republic through the donation of new medical equipment to Dr. Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital in the capital city of Santo Domingo.

At the donation ceremony on Oct. 21, Dr. Mabel Elizabeth Jones Luciano — director of the children’s hospital — called the donation “historic” and “the first of its kind in the country.”

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, third from right, and other local Church and community members join Mabel Elizabeth Jones Luciano, director of the Dr. Robert Reid Cabral Children's Hospital, second from left, for a photo at the donation ceremony for equipment from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the children's hospital in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Each of these devices represents an opportunity for a child to recover, for a mother to breathe a sigh of relief and for a family to maintain hope,” she said. “This donation strengthens our mission and reminds us that children deserve the best from all of us.”

The Church donated more than 40 medical devices to the hospital, including multifunction beds, mechanical ventilators, cardiac monitors, portable radiographs and sonographs and other essential supplies, reported the Church’s Spanish language newsroom.

A new post-surgical suite at the Dr. Robert Reid Cabral Children's Hospital in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is furnished with donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presented Oct. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The donated equipment will improve response capacity in areas such as intensive care, pediatric surgery, diagnostic imaging and respiratory support, benefitting an estimated 12,000 children each year.

On the day of the donation, Raquel Arbaje, first lady of the Dominican Republic, met with Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt — General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Caribbean Area presidency — and other local Church members.

Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Caribbean Area presidency, center, and other local Church members meet with the Dominican Republic First Lady Raquel Arbaje at her office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first lady recalled seeing commercials from the Church during her youth that inspired her with values of service, hope and love for her neighbor, according to the Church’s Spanish language Newsroom.

“I have always admired the way the Church conveys messages that uplift the spirit and promote the common good,” said Arbaje.

Raquel Arbaje, first lady of the Dominican Republic, center back, meets with Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Caribbean Area presidency, second from left, and other local Church members at her office in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé attended the donation ceremony and spoke of the importance of investing in children.

“Children represent God’s kingdom on earth and the future generation of every nation,” he said. “I love this country and its people, and being able to improve the quality of children’s healthcare is a cause that inspires me deeply.”

Mabel Elizabeth Jones Luciano, director of the Dr. Robert Reid Cabral Children's Hospital, speaks at the donation ceremony for equipment from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the children's hospital in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints