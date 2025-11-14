New Faith and Learning Center to be built in England

An architectural rendering shows the Faith and Learning Center to be built adjacent to the Preston England Temple.

After receiving approval from local government, construction for a Faith and Learning Center adjacent to the Preston England Temple is anticipated to begin in December 2025.

The new venue will be used to accommodate For the Strength of Youth and young single adult conferences in the United Kingdom, which have previously been held at hired venues such as universities.

Elder Alan Phillips, second counselor in the Europe North Area Presidency, described the project’s approval as a “historic moment.”

“The Faith and Learning Center will be a place where young people can strengthen their faith, discover their potential and build lifelong friendships rooted in shared values and a love for Jesus Christ,” Elder Phillips said in an article on the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

Jared Kerr, Europe North Area public affairs manager, said the Faith and Learning Center is the first of its kind in all of Europe and will be the new home of FSY in the United Kingdom.

“This will undoubtedly bless youth for many generations to come and be a sacred space that helps strengthen faith in Jesus Christ,” said Kerr.

The center will include an auditorium, cafeteria, classrooms, recreational areas and two accommodation buildings and will feature views of the Preston temple.

Kerr said the goal is to begin preliminary work next month, with main works commencing January 2026.

Beyond FSY and YSA conferences, the campus will support community events hosted by local charities and non-profit organizations, such as blood drives.

“We also see this as a wonderful resource for the wider community, providing a place where people from all walks of life can come together in uplifting and meaningful ways,” said Elder Phillips. “Most importantly, this center will bless generations to come by offering an inspiring place where faith can flourish and lives can be blessed.”

Aerial view of the England Missionary Training Center, left; the Preston England Stake Center, right foreground, and Preston England Temple, far right, in Preston, England, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News