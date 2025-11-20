New Christmas hymn invites all to worship the Christ child

An illustrated book tells the story of the new hymn "Little Baby in a Manger" written by Traci Law.

The story behind “Little Baby in a Manger” — a new Christmas song in “Hymns—For Home and Church" — began 18 years ago in South Korea.

American composer Traci Law and her husband, Ryan, were living there with their two-year-old daughter, Eliza, while Ryan taught English and prepared for graduate school. The couple thought of it as an adventure.

Law had long been creating new arrangements of hymns, and now she wanted to write a song of her own.

Traci Law — composer of the new hymn "Little Baby in a Manger" — pauses for a photo with her husband, Ryan, and daughters Abigail and Eliza at the Seoul Korea Temple in 2007. | Provided by Traci Law

She decided to write something that combined her two favorite things: motherhood and Christmas.

“I wanted to do something that Mary could sing to her baby,” Law said. “But it sort of evolved and kind of paints a picture of the whole nativity, and then ends with inviting everybody in just to worship together.”

She hopes that those who hear the song will accept that invitation to worship.

“I feel like it’s an opportunity to, like in real time, to invite the Savior into your heart because of the words that are in there. So I really do hope people will take that opportunity.”

Traci Law — composer of the new hymn "Little Baby in a Manger" — poses for a portrait at a grand piano in 2020. | Provided by Traci Law

'Little Baby in a Manger' 1. Little Baby in a manger—

Come to save both friend and stranger—

Little Baby in a manger, come and save me.

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia!

2. Heaven’s star shines bright with glory

See the Kings and shepherds lowly

Heaven’s star is shining o’er the little baby.

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia!

3. Come, oh, come and kneel before Him.

Come, oh, come, let us adore Him.

Come, oh, come and kneel before the little Baby.

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia!

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia!

He’s come to save me.

Inspiration through effort

Because she didn’t have a piano in her home in South Korea, Law frequently walked to the local meetinghouse to continue developing her piece on the ward’s piano. Law feels like the extra effort that went into composing this song gives it a special feel.

“The whole process was so joy-filled,” she said, even as she recalled the months of work.

Traci Law — composer of the new hymn "Little Baby in a Manger," second from right — smiles with sisters in her ward in Ulsan, Korea, in 2007. | Provided by Traci Law

Law described moments of feeling God work through her to get the song on paper.

“I tried hard and I worked hard at it, but there were times it felt like it did just flow like a conduit.”

One of the more difficult parts of the process for Law was writing the chorus. She ultimately settled on repeating the word ‘alleluia’ because of the word’s worshipful nature.

A note under the published version of the song elaborates, “‘Alleluia’ means ‘praise the Lord.’ It shows how happy we are that Jesus was born on earth so that He could save us.”

Traci Law — composer of the new hymn "Little Baby in a Manger," center — smiles for a portrait with her family in Spanish Fork, Utah, 2021. | Provided by Traci Law

The song took on a sense of wonder and awe for Law as she gave birth to her second child, Abigail, during the composition process. Having an infant prompted her to ponder Mary’s experience raising the Christ child.

“Can you even imagine?” Law said. “You have that precious baby, that Son of God, and you’re in charge of taking care of Him,” she said. “I just think it’d be overwhelming and beautiful.”

Christ is always there

Law’s love of music was shaped by her involvement in a children’s religious choir growing up. Since then, she has felt that the best use of music is helping people connect with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

“If they feel that,” she said, “then so many of their other challenges might melt away.”

Traci Law — composer of the new hymn "Little Baby in a Manger," left — sings with the Utah State University choir the Sunburst singers in Logan, Utah, 1996. | Provided by Traci Law

Lyrics that help Law feel close to Christ come in the first verse: “Little Baby in a manger — Come to save both friend and stranger.”

Law said everyone likely has times where they feel like a stranger and far from Christ.

“I was really trying to communicate that idea, like, wherever you are in that spectrum, He’s still there for you — He’s always there for you.”

Law said writing this song has cemented her testimony that to the Savior, she is “worth saving.”

From contest to congregations

Getting to share “Little Baby in a Manger” with the entire Church is a “huge deal” to Law. However, this isn’t the first time her song has been in the public eye.

Law submitted her song, then titled “Little Baby,” to a Church music contest where it won first place in its category. Shortly after, she was invited to share “Little Baby” in the December 2008 New Era.

Traci Law — composer of "Little Baby in a Manger" — poses for a photo with her family in Elk Ridge, Utah, 2023. | Provided by Traci Law

The song has also played a part in her family’s worship, as Traci and Ryan are now parents to five children. Their son Joshua even requested it to be sung at his baptism. Law said it’s one of her favorite songs she’s ever written.

“The song was written in 2007, so it’s been part of my family for a long, long time now,” she said. “It’s just unbelievable that it gets to be shared with everyone. I can hardly believe it. I don’t have words for it.”

Now serving as an assistant director of the Utah Valley Children’s Choir, Law continues to compose music from her home in Spanish Fork, Utah. According to her website, she strives to create music that draws people to what matters most.

“Music has a way of creating belonging and connections,” she said, “and that’s something I always hope to offer through my songs.”

Traci Law — composer of "Little Baby in a Manger" — and her husband, Ryan, smile with their son Joshua on the day of his baptism in Spanish Fork, Utah, November 2024. | Provided by Traci Law