Ways parents can build emotional resilience in their kids

Children are not immune from distressing challenges in life. A post on the Church’s Caring Instagram page gives six suggestions to help kids build emotional resilience.

It explains that when kids have the tools they need to face challenges in life, they begin to grow in strength and confidence.

“And the best part? They learn to trust God and feel of His strength lifting them along the way,” the Nov. 5 post reads.

President Dallin H. Oaks, Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared in his October 2025 general conference address about his own mother’s example through difficulties.

“My father died when I was seven years old, so my younger brother and sister and I were raised by a widowed mother,” he said. “In the most difficult of situations, she pressed on. She was alone and broken, but with the Lord’s help, her powerful teaching of the doctrine of the restored Church guided us. How she prayed for heavenly assistance in raising her children, and she was blessed.”

Building emotional resilience is one way for adults, youth and children to prepare for life’s challenges. Resources to help can be found with the Building Resilience section of the Gospel Library online and in the app, and the self-reliance course on emotional resilience.

Ways to help children build emotional resilience

1. Lead by example

Kids learn resilience first by watching those around them, including their parents. When parents handle challenges with prayer and calm, children will see how to do the same.

Taught President Oaks: “Parents, single or married—and others, like grandparents, who fill that role for children—are the master teachers. Their most effective teaching is by example.”

2. Tune in and listen

Children will feel stronger when they know they are heard. One can listen without interrupting or judging, even when it’s hard, the caring post suggests.

In his talk, President Oaks said “to find time to do what is truly worthwhile, many parents will find that they can turn their family on if they all turn their technologies off.”

3. Express confidence

Encouraging parents can show their children they believe in them by saying “this is tough, but you’re doing great.” This can give children the confidence they need to thrive through challenges.

4. Family councils

The Caring post suggests inviting children into family councils and discussions. “Let them know that their voices matter and their ideas count.”

Said President Oaks: “Families flourish when they learn as a group and counsel together on all matters of concern to the family and its members.”

5. Normalize emotions

Help kids see that their feelings are normal, the Caring post encourages. Parents can model calm, healthy ways to process emotions so children can learn to do the same.

6. Testify of God’s love

Kids grow stronger when they learn how God’s love and Christ’s strength can help them through challenges.

Parents looking for more on this topic can find helpful suggestions in the July 2024 Liahona article “6 Ideas for Talking about Emotional Resilience with Children.”

How to help children with grief

Another post from Caring gives eight ways to help kids through grief.

“Grief can show up in so many ways — through silence, big emotions, questions that are hard to answer, or even changes in play. What they need most is to know they are seen, loved, and not alone in what they’re carrying,” the Oct. 22 post reads.

The following tips from the Church go through possible steps:

Acknowledge their feelings. “Let children know it’s OK to feel sad, mad, confused or even relieved. Remind them that grief isn’t weakness. It’s actually love in a different form.” Offer honest explanations. “Be truthful in simple words children can understand. Explain that death means the body has stopped working, but because of Jesus Christ, life continues after death. It’s also important to remember that grief isn’t only about death. Kids may also grieve after divorce, moving or other big changes.” Create safe spaces. “Give kids room to ask questions, cry or even play. Grief often shows up in waves and play can be healing.” Watch for warning signs. “If a child withdraws completely, stops eating or sleeping, expresses hopelessness, or talks about wanting to die, it’s time to seek extra help. Professional support and loving guidance can make a huge difference.” Keep routines. “When life feels shaky, routines provide stability. Consistency in things like mealtimes, bedtime and school helps kids feel safe.” Use stories and music. “Read stories and sing songs about Christ’s Atonement and God’s plan. Sometimes, these can speak louder than verbal explanations.” Remember together. “Talking about the person who died helps keep their love alive in our hearts. Invite children to share memories, draw pictures or make a memory box together.” Keep showing up. “As kids grow, grief can resurface. Continue to check in, listening and reassuring them of Heavenly Father’s love.”