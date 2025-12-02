Colorado youth rake leaves, collect food in annual tradition

Youth from stakes in the Boulder and Denver, Colorado, areas, rake neighbors' leaves during an annual service project in Louisville, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

LOUISVILLE, Colorado — For more than a decade, youth in the Boulder Colorado Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have participated in an annual tradition of service known as “Beans, Leaves and Teens” — or the “B.L.T.” The event brings youth together each fall to rake leaves and collect food for individuals and families in need.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, youth from other Denver-area stakes joined the effort, significantly expanding its reach. Nearly 330 youth participated, working in teams across neighborhoods in Louisville and Lafayette. With rakes and bags in hand, they moved from home to home seeking opportunities to serve.

“I love it — it makes me feel good,” said Aberdeen McDowell, a young woman who participated. “You can never go wrong with just helping people.”

Homeowners were often surprised to find groups of Latter-day Saint youth offering free help. The youth declined payment, inviting residents instead to donate canned goods for local food banks if they wished.

Youth from stakes in the Boulder and Denver, Colorado, areas, rake neighbors' leaves during an annual service project in Louisville, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Michelle Chudleigh

After completing their routes, the youth gathered at the Boulder stake center to share experiences from the day and enjoy lunch together — including the traditional B.L.T. (bacon-lettuce-tomato) sandwiches.

Leaders said the service reflected the Savior’s example of ministering one by one. Many youth expressed that participating helped them feel closer to Christ and more aware of the needs around them.

“It’s fun spreading the love of Christ by serving others,” said Carson Stoehr, a member of the Boulder stake and a local high school student. “Not just those whose lawns we raked but the entire community by collecting food for those in need.”

By day’s end, the youth had collected nearly 700 bags of leaves and just under a ton of donated food — both record amounts for the long-standing service effort.

— Matt Pace is the communication director for the Boulder Colorado Stake.

This story was originally published on ChurchofJesusChristColorado.com.

Youth from stakes in the Boulder and Denver, Colorado, areas, rake leaves into a pile for a quick jump before bagging the leaves during an annual service project in Louisville, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Kimberlee Wilkey

Youth from stakes in the Boulder and Denver, Colorado, areas, rake leaves during an annual service project in Louisville, Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Brooke Christensen

Youth from stakes in the Boulder and Denver, Colorado, areas, rake leaves during an annual service project in Louisville, Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Brooke Christensen

Youth from stakes in the Boulder and Denver, Colorado, areas, show some of the food donations they received during an annual service project on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Kimberlee Wilkey