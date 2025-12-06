Music & the Spoken Word: Finding Christ in Christmas

In some countries Christmas wreaths symbolize hospitality — a gesture of welcoming Christ into our homes and hearts while extending that same welcome to others, observes Derrick Porter in this week's "Music & the Spoken Word."

In many lands, the Christmas season is celebrated as the most wonderful time of the year — and for good reason. Traditions of course vary, but sparkling lights, decorated trees, merry music and gift giving all do their part to help us feel the spirit of the season.

This special time of year truly is unlike any other. Everywhere we turn, we find deep symbolism — in the decorations, the music and even the giving of gifts — all pointing us to the Christ in Christmas.

As we look for Christ in Christmas, we are reminded of the true reason for the season. In some countries, homes adorn their front doors with wreaths made of evergreens. These wreaths symbolize hospitality — a gesture of welcoming Christ into our homes and hearts while extending that same welcome to others.

The circular shape of the wreath and the dark green tones of its branches — even amid the dead of cold wintertime — represent eternity and the truth that because of Christ, life continues even beyond the grave.

Holly is used as a Christmas decoration in many parts of the world. The sharp edges of its leaves can remind us of the crown of thorns placed upon the Savior’s head, and the red berries can remind us of His blood that was shed — for you and for me. In fact, in some Scandinavian languages, the word used for “holly” is “Christ-thorn” (see “Ten Symbols of Christmas,” by Charlotte Larcabal and Eric B. Murdock, New Era, December 2017).

As we consider the symbols of Christmas, we find within ourselves a growing reverence for the season, a deepening sense of gratitude for blessings and a heart filling with charity for others. The symbols of Christ in Christmas help us remember the “good tidings of great joy” (see Luke 2:10), even the gift of Jesus Christ, the Savior and Redeemer of the world. All the Christmas symbols point to Him — He is the center of Christmas.

As we find Christ in Christmas, we more easily see those whom He would have us serve — those in need of warmth, compassion or friendship — and we more readily extend to others the gift of mercy that He so freely offers to each of us.

Yes, Christ is the reason for the Christmas season. It is because of Him that Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

