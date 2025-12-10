Elder McCune shares 10 principle about recognizing, understanding revelation

Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Debbra McCune, sit on the stand in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, prior to BYU's devotional on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

Heavenly Father wants to communicate with His children, said Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, during Brigham Young University’s weekly devotional on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

“Through revelation, we can navigate the challenging courses of our mortal lives. We can be blessed to know of the mysteries of God’s kingdom or simply those things that can only come through revelation,” said Elder McCune.

In speaking to thousands of students and faculty gathered in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for Tuesday’s late-morning devotional, Elder McCune shared 10 principles he has learned about understanding and recognizing revelation.

He testified that revelation brings joy and peace. “May we seek to better understand and receive revelation in our lives.”

Students and faculty gather in the Marriott Center for a devotional with Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Provo, Utah. | Ashlee Jarvis, BYU Photo

1. Act

Revelation is best received when individuals are acting as agents, said Elder McCune. “Too often, we see God’s children sitting still, anxiously waiting for every part of their life to be clearly laid out in detail before making any decisions.”

Think of revelation like driving a car, Elder McCune said. “If parked, we can turn the steering wheel all we want, but the car will not go in any direction. If you are really trying to listen and to be a disciple of Christ, you are walking in the Spirit — more than you maybe realize.”

2. There is no one way to receive revelation

Revelation can be received in a variety of ways, Elder McCune noted.

Revelation might come as a simple thought, a feeling of peace or an unsettled feeling. It might come through a comment from a friend or a dream. “We should never compare ourselves and our spiritual journey with others, particularly when it comes to receiving revelation. As unique sons and daughters of God, the way God communicates with us can be uniquely ours,” said Elder McCune.

3. Efficient communication

Elder McCune noted that God’s communication is given for perfect purposes. As such, He will not give His children revelation to simply address their curiosity. “With God’s perfection, it would be ineffective for Him to continually give revelation that would be wasted. If we receive revelation, it is good for us to act on it.”

Students and faculty gather in the Marriott Center for a devotional with Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Provo, Utah. | Ashlee Jarvis, BYU Photo

4. Revelation is delivered in an orderly way

Because there is order in God’s kingdom, “We receive revelation in our own ‘lane’ and within our own responsibilities,” said Elder McCune. “We will not receive revelation for someone else over whom we have no stewardship.”

He quoted President Dallin H. Oaks, who taught: “Our Heavenly Father has given His children two lines of communication with Him — what we may call the personal line and the priesthood line. All should understand and be guided by both of these essential lines of communication. ... If personal religious practice relies too much on the personal line, individualism erases the importance of divine authority. If personal religious practice relies too much on the priesthood line, individual growth suffers. The children of God need both lines to achieve their eternal destiny” (“Two Lines of Communication,” October 2010 general conference).

5. Revelation requires effort

“We have every right to bring our challenges to the Lord for His help, but that does not mean that our problems become His problems simply to solve. Through the process of effort and work, we gain faith, diligence and Christlike attributes that contribute to our becoming more like the Father,” said Elder McCune.

6. Receiving revelation takes practice

Elder McCune shared the words of President Russell M. Nelson who taught: “Pray in the name of Jesus Christ about your concerns, your fears, your weaknesses — yes, the very longings of your heart. And then listen. Write the thoughts that come to your mind. Record your feelings and follow through with actions that you are prompted to take. As you repeat this process day after day, month after month, year after year, you will ‘grow into the principle of revelation’” (“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” April 2018 general conference).

7. Worthiness will help precipitate revelation

Citing Luke 11:24-26, Elder McCune taught that to avoid temptations, individuals must not just “sweep” their houses of unrighteousness but also fill them with righteousness. In other words, “Regular spiritual endeavors such as daily reading of the Book of Mormon, fervent prayer, partaking of the sacrament and attending the temple are all ways we can fill our houses with righteousness so that when the adversary comes with temptations that would reduce our ability to receive revelation, he will find our ‘house’ already full.”

Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, speaks in the Marriott Center during BYU's weekly devotional on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, in Provo, Utah. | Ashlee Jarvis/BYU Photo

8. Correction is a form of revelation

“Some of the most profound lessons of life that can be learned come in the form of revelatory correction and chastisement from the Lord. We can be eternally grateful for these moments of divine correction,” said Elder McCune.

9. Revelation cannot be forced

“I would suggest that our Heavenly Father’s reason for reserving the timing and conditions for revelation has everything to do with His perfect love for us and perfect understanding of our eternal progression and potential,” Elder McCune observed.

10. Revelation requires focus and attention

Individuals’ minds must be on spiritual matters to receive the Spirit, said Elder McCune. “This can include putting ourselves in an environment where excessive noise is eliminated and where we can listen. Righteous music, quiet moments, uplifting conversations, spiritual locations magnify our ability to receive revelation.”