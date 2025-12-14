‘Women’s voices matter’: Church leader emphasizes role of women in global peacemaking at international forum

In the middle, with her hand on her heart, Elizabeth Clark, a professor of the Brigham Young University International Center for Law and Religion Studies, attends the 7th International Forum on Law and Religion in the Philippines on Nov. 21, 2025.

A General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was among the featured speakers at the Seventh International Forum on Law and Religion at the University of the Philippines BGC campus in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines.

More than 230 lawyers, law students, religious leaders, interfaith partners, scholars, civic and government leaders gathered for the event on Nov. 21, according to a Dec. 9 ChurchofJesusChrist.org article.

Centered around the theme “Women, Peace and Security,” the forum explored issues related to gender, religious identity, legal protections and community stability.

More than 200 attended the 7th International Forum on Law and Religion was held on Nov. 21, 2025, at the University of the Philippines–BGC. Front row (left to right): Haidi F. Fajardo, Director of Communication and Publishing, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines; Hon. Jude A. Acidre, Member of the House of Representatives; Senator Loren Legarda; Elder James R. Rasband, General Authority Seventy; Dr. Aminah Rasul, President of the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy; and Atty. Dot Gancayo of the UP Women Lawyers’ Circle. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The list of distinguished guests featured Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy, as the keynote speaker. Elder William K. Jackson, also a General Authority Seventy, attended the forum.

In his message, Elder Rasband emphasized the vital role women play in global peace and security.

Elder James R. Rasband, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivered a keynote address at the 7th International Forum on Law and Religion on Nov. 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Women’s voices matter to the flourishing of our communities and nations,” he said. “Their language of conscience and faith should be part of the conversation because that language has real power to achieve the WPS [Women, Peace and Security] agenda.”

Elder Rasband continued: “Religious organizations, while surely imperfect, have much to contribute to the peace and security agenda for women. And I want to claim that there is power brought to the peacemaking process by the personal religious faith of the women involved in that process.”

In the center of the second row, Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy, stands with attendees during the 7th International Forum on Law and Religion held on Nov.21, 2025, at the University of the Philippines–BGC campus. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rasband encouraged women of faith to confidently share their religious beliefs in global conversations about women, peace, and security. He noted that 80% of the world identifies with a religion, with the majority being women.

“If women of faith don’t participate in the agenda, the world loses its single largest group of potential peacemakers,” he said.

A diverse group of attendees participated in the 7th International Forum on Law and Religion held on Nov. 21, 2025, at the University of the Philippines–BGC campus in the Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The forum included six breakout sessions designed to engage participants in discussions led by experts from diverse fields. These sessions allowed participants the chance to explore specific topics, share experiences and suggest ways to integrate law, religion and social justice in the Philippines.

The forum was a collaborative effort, organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the University of the Philippines Law Center: Institute for the Administration of Justice, the Brigham Young University International Center for Law and Religion Studies, Religions for Peace Philippines, the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy, and the UP Women Lawyers’ Circle.

