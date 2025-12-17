Poda Diornité, the French region director of Seminaries and Institute for the Africa West Area, addresses young single adults during a devotional held in Lomé, Togo, Sept. 29, 2025.

The Seminaries and Institutes program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is growing worldwide, with individual programs in 38 languages throughout over 180 countries.

At the dedication of the new Logan Institute of Religion building on Nov. 23, Brother Chad H Webb — first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency and administrator of the Church’s Seminaries and Institutes of Religion — said more than 108,000 new students enrolled in seminary and institute last year, bringing the worldwide total to over 922,000. The Church anticipates that enrollment will soon reach 1 million.

“[This] is both the highest total number ever, as well as the highest percentage ever enrolled — which is an indicator of your love and gratitude for the Savior,” Brother Webb said.

| Provided by Poda Diornité

This worldwide growth is evident in Lomé, Togo, — a city in the Church’s Africa West Area — where institute enrollment is nearly double what it was last year, according to Mensah Ecue-Mathe Robert, the Lomé Togo Campus Institute director.

But Mensah isn’t measuring the program’s success just by numbers.

Lomé Togo Campus Institute students pause for a photo outside the Accra Ghana Temple, Dec. 3, 2025.

“Institute is becoming not just a weekly class but a vital part of students’ spiritual foundation and everyday discipleship,” he said.

Mensah said he’s seen more consistent attendance, increased student participation and more students bringing friends to classes.

| Provided by Mensah Ecue-Mathe Robert

“These indicators show that our students are not only attending but are connecting more deeply with the purpose of institute.”

Mensah also said they’ve seen more students preparing to attend the temple and serve missions.

One former student who is now serving as a missionary sent Mensah a message to share with current students.

| Provided by Mensah Ecue-Mathe Robert

“I want to tell you that I do not regret attending institute as much as I did,” the elder wrote. “It is helping me so much on my mission.”

Mensah said many students have described institute as “a spiritual refuge and a place where they feel understood, supported and inspired.”

Speaking of institute, one student in Lomé said, “This is one of the rare places where I allow myself to be vulnerable and free to speak my mind.”

| Provided by Poda Diornité

More students are engaging in service projects, social activities and personal study assignments, according to Mensah.

One such activity was a devotional where 200 young single adults from three stakes in Lomé gathered to learn what institute has to offer.

Poda Diornité, the French region director of Seminaries and Institutes for the Africa West Area, attended the Sept. 29 devotional and said it was a discussion of “how to draw closer to the Savior and truly become His friends.”

| Provided by Poda Diornité

“I was deeply grateful for the privilege of being among these remarkable YSAs — the future leaders of Togo,” he said. “In every YSA, I could see faith, hope and greatness in the making.”

Mensah said institute is one of the best ways to help the rising generation build a spiritual foundation.

“Beyond doctrinal learning, institute helps students apply gospel principles to real-life challenges, education, career, family and discipleship.”