Music & the Spoken Word: ‘Waging peace’

The pursuit of peace — in a person's heart, home and neighborhood — is "worth every effort," observes Derrick Porter in "Music & the Spoken Word."

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. This week is No. 5,025 of the broadcast.

For millennia, the goal of peace — and how to achieve it — has been discussed and debated. Nations, communities, homes and hearts have declared their desire for it and, with sincere effort, have worked to secure and preserve it.

I recently listened to someone I admire share his thoughts on this important and timely topic. After much study and consideration, he concluded that peacemaking begins in the most basic place — within our hearts. He observed that as we work to find peace in our hearts and then practice peacemaking in our homes and families, it will naturally spread to our neighborhoods and communities.

This reminded me of a story a friend once shared — an experience he had many years earlier as a young husband and college student. He had been studying relentlessly for an upcoming exam. This was before the days of cellphones, and without realizing it, he stayed at the library far longer than intended. When he finally rushed home, he discovered that because he had lost track of time, his wife had been forced to cancel her plans and remain at home, waiting for him.

She was understandably frustrated. As she expressed her feelings, her husband became defensive, arguing that he was actually only studying those long hours for her. With hurt feelings, both retreated to separate corners in their small apartment.

A short time later, this wise wife approached her husband and asked for his forgiveness. His heart immediately softened, and he felt deep regret, knowing that he had been in the wrong. He later reflected, “There she was — mending the fence, making things right, helping us move forward. She was waging peace.”

Waging peace. That word waging is a word that signals sustained effort and intent, and it truly does take sustained effort and intent to wage peace.

As we first work to wage peace in our own hearts, we become better prepared to practice it in our homes. As we learn — through effort — to wage peace at home, we then find countless opportunities to spread peace throughout our neighborhoods and communities.

The pursuit of peace is worth every effort. May this new year be one where we each commit to waging peace — in our hearts, in our homes and in the world around us.

