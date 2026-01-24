Music & the Spoken Word: Moments that matter

"In the millions of life’s moments that become each person’s story, there are ones that profoundly matter," observes Derrick Porter in the "Music & the Spoken Word" with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. This week is No. 5,028 of the broadcast.

Life is made up of millions of individual moments. Brought together, these millions of moments become the story of our lives. If we were to watch a replay of our life’s moments, we would find that each of us has experienced moments that stood apart — moments that mattered profoundly.

Often, moments that matter arise when there is a decision to be made.

To a teenager, a moment that matters may come at a party where decisions are being made that could lead to negative consequences. “Do I stay, or do I go?” When a teenager chooses to leave, he or she averts spiritual danger and can later look back and realize that it was a moment that mattered.

To a father, a moment that matters may come as he struggles to manage the demands on his time. One evening, he chooses to be fully present at the dinner table, engaging with his children. Later, a son comes to him, asking for advice. They talk, they pray, and their relationship is strengthened. Years later, both father and son remember that night as a moment that mattered.

For each of us, moments that matter can be found every day.

“How will I respond when someone offends?”

“Will I ask forgiveness when I’ve been impatient?”

“Will I really listen when someone offers his or her point of view?”

“Am I willing to change — to do better and be better — even when it’s hard?”

Moments when questions like these arise are powerful. They’re powerful because if we are wise, they can lead to change, to progress and to expanding happiness.

I have a friend whose college days were spent focused largely on himself. His life was full of things he enjoyed: food, the gym, friends and games. Each day he looked inward. He was happy, but he was looking for more.

One day, a man asked my friend if he might be willing to begin looking outward — focusing on others instead of himself. My friend accepted, and day after day he worked to make good decisions, taking advantage of moments that mattered.

Today, my friend looks outward, searching for others to serve. And not only is he happy — but he is joyful.

May we each look for and recognize the moments that matter in our lives for what they are: gifts from heaven — opportunities for us to make and be blessed by good choices.

