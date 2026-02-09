Missionaries smile while volunteering at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Through JustServe, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints nationwide participated in various service activities, such as writing inspirational cards, organizing blood drives and cleaning up cemeteries, embodying the spirit of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the United States.

With a big red truck, lively music and high spirits, members of the Carrollton Texas Stake gathered for Carrollton’s 32nd MLK Day parade on Jan. 17.

Volunteers walk in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Carrollton, Texas. | Provided by Kandyce McCracken

The parade was sponsored by Christ Community Church and collaborated with JustServe. Members contributed to the JustServe float with posters and a red truck.

On the JustServe North Texas Facebook post, the parade was a celebration of both Dr. King’s legacy and the power of community action.

Steve Babik, mayor of Carrollton, was in attendance at the parade. In the social post, he said “It is events like this that bring us all together … representative of all that [Dr. King] stood for, in terms of equality for all, and no one person is better than the next.”

JustServe has contributed to the parade and the float for three years.

Elsewhere, more than 60 church members from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, helped in the nation’s third-largest MLK Parade.

Members in the United States Southwest Area have been asked by the area presidency to participate in three “impactful days of service” annually. In 2026, the area’s designated days of service are MLK Day on Jan. 19, Global Youth Service Days on April 24-26 and 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance on Sept. 11.

Missionaries smile while volunteering at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. | Provided by Katee Bailey

On Jan. 19, members participated in and collaborated with the OKC MLK Alliance to host a parade through Oklahoma City. The goal of the MLK Alliance is to unify and educate the community as well as bringing people together to love our neighbors.

The parade was founded on the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

Volunteers from local congregations assisted in the staging of parade floats, supporting the progress through the route and building relationships.