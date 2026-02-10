The power of philanthropy for both the givers and receivers

Tanise Chung-Hoon, BYU–Pathway Worldwide vice president of advancement, right, speaks to Church News reporter Mary Richards during the filming of the Church News podcast episode released Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.

In her role as vice president of advancement for BYU–Pathway Worldwide and with her previous work as the managing director of the Philanthropies Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tanise Chung-Hoon has seen “people at their very best.”

At Philanthropies, she helped people see how they could give of their time, talents, funds or testimony to help support higher education, humanitarian aid, missionary work and the Church’s general fund.

Now, with BYU–Pathway, she will build relationships and increase engagement opportunities in support of the educational institution’s rapidly growing student body, which serves nearly 89,000 students in 180 countries.

Chung-Hoon said the most inspiring part of her work is the miracles she sees in individual lives. She gave two examples in a Church News podcast interview.

The first is Enkhmaa Gemmell, from Mongolia, who is a student at Brigham Young University–Hawaii. Gemmell learned about the gospel and joined the Church as a teenager.

Enkhmaa Gemmell is pictured at BYU–Hawaii in 2025. | Douglas Ferreira

After being recruited to play basketball in Japan, she felt prompted to serve a mission and was called to the Japan Tokyo South Mission. Following that, she wanted to improve her English and enrolled in EnglishConnect classes through the BYU–Pathway Worldwide curriculum.

Wanting to pursue more education, Gemmell enrolled at BYU–Hawaii, where she met her husband while working at the Polynesian Cultural Center. They are now preparing to pursue graduate work in New Zealand, where he is from.

“While we talk about the 89,000 students in 180 countries and the amazing reach of BYU–Pathway Worldwide, it’s always about the one,” Chung-Hoon said.

The next example she gave is of a student in Uganda who she said shows a Zion-like “small-world, one-to-one concept.”

BYU–Pathway student Faith Kisakye, from Kampala, Uganda, was invited to give the opening prayer prior to a BYU home football game in 2024. Her prayer — done virtually — was shown on the big screen.

Faith Kisayke, a BYU-Pathway student from Uganda, waves after saying the opening prayer before the BYU-Kansas State football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 21, 2024. | Screen capture

“It was amazing to be able to see her share her testimony and to minister to nearly 70,000 people in LaVell Edwards Stadium,” Chung-Hoon said.

Under the direction of BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake, the Cougars are mentoring BYU–Pathway students through video calls and other connections.

Chung-Hoon said the BYU–Pathway students “love all of their brothers who are representing in the blue and white as they go out and perform.”

The givers

While there are countless examples of those who receive these opportunities, Chung-Hoon said miracles also come to the givers.

“The giver is learning to become more like the Lord as they sacrifice and give, and the receiver is receiving the blessing and using that gift to be able to become better, so that they can give and that they can bless,” Chung-Hoon said.

She hopes people know that they all have something to give to lift those around them — whether it’s their time, talents, money or testimony.

“Our goal is to help [people] live the two great commandments — love God and love their neighbor — and to have it be an inspired giving experience," she said.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide student Success Levi and his son, Success Levi Jr., sit together in Lagos, Nigeria, in January 2025. | Darby Simon, BYU–Pathway Worldwide

Chung-Hoon has also seen students benefit from networking, mentoring or scholarships. She personally had a college scholarship, and it made all the difference to her and to her family. “And I know that we see that to scale for students worldwide.”

Other opportunities to give include being a BYU–Pathway missionary or giving a job to a graduate. Chung-Hoon called it a “storehouse” of relationships.

“It’s always about the one. And that’s the thing that I love in the work that we’ve had at Philanthropies and the work that I’ve seen happen at BYU–Pathway, where the Lord cares so much about each of His children that He wants to give every one of them every opportunity," she said.

Find out more

Those looking for more information about the Church’s priorities and how to contribute can go to philanthropies.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and to BYUpathway.edu.

Another place to learn more information about BYU–Pathway is through the BYUtv documentary “Pathway to Hope."