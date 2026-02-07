Elder Barcellos invites BYU–Pathway students to be ‘truth seekers’

In today’s world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to determine what is true or not, noted Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, Feb. 6.

“Many voices today claim that truth is subjective or relative — that it changes from person to person. The evolution of artificial intelligence has made it even harder to discern what is true and what is not.”

Elder Barcellos shared a photo of himself receiving a BYU–Pathway diploma. “Isn’t this a great picture?” he asked. “I like this picture, and I wish I had indeed had the opportunity to study side by side with you in this excellent program. However, as you can imagine, this is not a real photo. It is an AI-generated image.”

In a confusing world, how can individuals discern truth from error?

Fortunately, “our loving Heavenly Father has given us a divine pattern to help us learn gospel truths for ourselves and avoid the deceptions of the adversary,” Elder Barcellos taught.

Speaking to BYU–Pathway students around the globe, Elder Barcellos shared “the pattern for divine learning” and invited listeners to be “truth seekers” throughout their lives.

“Continue to work diligently to learn truth in your lives — both secular and eternal,” he encouraged. “As you do so, I promise the Holy Ghost will guide you in your efforts. You will be blessed with the wisdom to know how to effectively organize your time so you can better balance the time dedicated to your studies, work, family and other important responsibilities. You will be blessed with added strength to persevere, even when you feel tired with the burdens of life. You will be blessed with hope and confidence that your hard work will pay off, and your future will look brighter as you allow God to guide you in your decisions. Finally, you will be blessed with the joy and happiness we all experience when we make Jesus Christ the center of our lives.”

Understanding through study and faith

Seeking to obtain secular knowledge and education and become more skilled is a key part of God’s plan for His children, Elder Barcellos noted.

“Heavenly Father wants you to learn and to become more educated and skilled in your chosen professional fields so you can become a strong, independent and self-reliant person who will then be able to start your own family and support them, while also blessing the lives of those around you through your success,” he said.

However, secular knowledge is not enough to fulfill one’s divine potential. “You also need to learn the eternal truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Elder Barcellos told listeners.

Those who strive to learn, understand and live gospel truths will be blessed with increased faith and strength to overcome life’s challenges, feel greater hope toward the future, receive guidance to make good decisions and experience more joy as they feel God’s love, he promised.

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. | Screenshot from BYUPathway.edu

The pattern of divine learning

The pattern of divine learning starts with seeking spiritual truths in the right sources, said Elder Barcellos.

Jesus taught, “Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me” (John 5:39).

Next, individuals are invited to ask God in sincere prayer to confirm in their hearts the truthfulness of what they have studied and pondered.

“When we pray with open hearts and sincere intent, God promises to confirm the truth in our hearts by the Holy Ghost,” said Elder Barcellos, who then shared Doctrine and Covenants 8:2 — “I will tell you in your mind and in your heart, by the Holy Ghost, which shall come upon you and which shall dwell in your heart.”

The final step in the divine pattern is to act upon gospel truths learned through study and divine revelation. “Seek learning, even by study and also by faith” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:118).

What does it mean to learn by faith? “We demonstrate our faith through our actions, as we strive to obey God’s commandments and act according to the gospel truths we learned. God will only reveal His truths to you if He knows you are willing to live them. As you do so, He promises you will grow in intelligence and wisdom,” Elder Barcellos said.

He promised listeners, “My dear friends, as you seek to learn, understand and live gospel truths, your ability and capacity to learn and excel in the secular arena will be enhanced.”