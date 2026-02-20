Song ‘Anytime, Anywhere’ teaches ‘bite-sized’ truths for young gospel learners

Angie Killian, composer of "Anytime, Anywhere," plays the piano while her daughter, Janey, sings in their home in Salem, Utah, 2024.

In 2019, Angie Killian wrote the children’s song “My Own Sacred Grove,” which has since been published in the January 2025 issue of The Friend magazine and garnered 2.7 million views on Killian’s YouTube channel. So when Killian received an email in 2023 saying one of her songs had been chosen for the new hymnbook, she was certain “My Own Sacred Grove” was the one selected.

She was surprised to learn it was actually “Anytime, Anywhere” — which she dubbed the “Nursery version” of “My Own Sacred Grove.”

Angie Killian, composer of "Anytime, Anywhere," plays the piano while her children sing in their home in Salem, Utah, 2024. | Grace King

Killian said she was shocked that the Church’s music committee had chosen that song because it was the shortest one she had ever published, with only 10 lines. She wrote “Anytime, Anywhere” specifically for her children, who were ages 2, 4 and 6 when “My Own Sacred Grove” was published. She felt they needed something simpler.

“[‘Anytime, Anywhere’] teaches the most important parts of ‘My Own Sacred Grove,’ but in the tiniest little bite-sized way that little kids can really understand and internalize,” she said.

Although she didn’t initially understand why the simple song was chosen over thousands of other pieces for “Hymns for Home and Church,” Killian came to believe that the song’s simplicity is exactly why it’s right for the collection.

“I feel like songs like that are so needed. They say so much with so few words.”

Angie Killian and her husband, Derek Killian, smile with their children during family photos in Payson Canyon, Utah, in 2024. | Grace King

‘Anytime, Anywhere’ 1. I can pray to my Heav’nly Father

Anytime, anywhere.

For He always cares,

And He hears my prayers —

Anytime, anywhere. 2. I can listen for heav’nly guidance

Anytime, anywhere.

The Spirit will guide

As I seek His light —

Anytime, anywhere.

Take time to listen

Among other truths, “Anytime, Anywhere” teaches that praying to Heavenly Father is about two-way communication.

The first verse states, “I can pray to my Heavenly Father anytime, anywhere,” and the second verse, “I can listen for heavenly guidance anytime, anywhere.”

“If we only ever push ‘send’ and never read the replies, that’s not communication, right?” said Killian. “And so it’s really important that we pray, but then we also take time to listen after.”

Angie Killian, composer of "Anytime, Anywhere," plays her ukulele in Payson Canyon, 2024. | Grace King

Killian recalled a time in her own life when she was grateful she took time to listen after a prayer.

While getting ready to film the music video for her song “The Liahona,” Killian was searching for a private beach near San Diego, California, to film at. She had already recorded the song and booked hotels for the children in the video. But without finding a beach, the video shoot wouldn’t happen.

As she was frantically calling state parks and hotels, asking about beaches, she had a thought to “pause and pray.” Killian said she knelt down and asked for a miracle.

As she paused after her prayer, she received the impression to email the children’s parents, asking if any of them had connections to a private beach.

“And I was like: ‘That is the last thing I want to do right now. Email the children and tell them that we might not be even able to do this,’” Killian said. “I think God was just smiling, just like, ‘Just trust me on this one.’”

Angie Killian, composer of "Anytime, Anywhere," plays the piano while children sing during the music video shoot for the extended version of "Anytime, Anywhere," in Payson Canyon, 2025. | Rachael Olsen

Killian relented and sent an email that she now thinks probably sounded a little depressing.

Within minutes of sending the email, she received a call from one of the children’s parents, who said he had a friend living in a gated community in San Diego with a private beach where they could film.

“It was a huge miracle,” she said. “If I just had sent that prayer and didn’t listen after, I don’t know what would have happened, but it wouldn’t have happened the way it did.”

Angie Killian, composer of "Anytime, Anywhere," poses with her family for a photo on Gold Beach in Oregon in 2019, the year "Anytime, Anywhere" was written. | Anbre Killian

Finding light through music

Killian said that for her, writing music has always been about her children.

It started in 2016, shortly after her daughter, Janey, was born. Killian said her daughter had trouble sleeping, so they were both often awake in the middle of the night.

One night, Killian heard a melody she didn’t recognize playing in her head. She put some words to the tune and sang it to her daughter.

“The song itself isn’t important,” she said, “but the way it made me feel inside was awesome. It just felt like pure light.”

Angie Killian, composer of "Anytime, Anywhere," plays the piano with her son Carter Killian in their home in Salem, Utah, 2024. | Grace King

Killian had been experiencing postpartum depression and craved the way coming up with that song made her feel.

“So I decided in the coming days that I was going to write music for my children to teach them about Jesus and the scriptures and His gospel,” she said.

Online miracles

Now, thanks to technology, Killian gets to share her music — and testimony — with children all over the world through her website and YouTube channel.

Killian said she sees many miracles through her work, but her favorites are when her music brings people to the Savior. She recalled one such time.

When Killian first posted the music video for “My Own Sacred Grove” on YouTube in 2020, a teenage girl from Finland named Anna Vanoran commented, “I feel some sort of a peace as I’m listening to this, even though I’m not a member of the LDS Church.”

Angie Killian and her two oldest children, Carter and Janey, play the piano together in their home in Salem, Utah, June 2024. | Grace King

Killian said she and others began ministering to Vanoran in the comment section, though Vanoran’s replies to comments petered out after several months. Killian didn’t hear from her for five years.

Several months ago, however, Killian said Vanoran commented on the video again.

“My story did not end all those years ago when I posted this comment. I rediscovered this song yesterday, and I’m in awe of all that has happened since,” the new comment read. “Through miracles big and small, I quickly gained a testimony of the Book of Mormon and was baptized on Sept. 23, 2023, at 19 years old.”

Vanoran shared that she is currently serving in the Alpine German-Speaking Mission. She reached out directly to Killian to share the impact of Killian’s music.

Angie Killian, composer of "Anytime, Anywhere," poses for a photo with her guitar and dog at her home in Salem, Utah, in 2024. | Grace King

“I’m a firm believer that music changes lives because it invites the Spirit of Him who can change everything,” Vanoran wrote.

Killian pointed to Alma 26, verses 3 and 12, which say, in part: “And this is the blessing which hath been bestowed upon us, that we have been made instruments in the hands of God to bring about this great work. ... I will not boast of myself, but I will boast of my God.”

“I just am always amazed what God can do with imperfect servants,” Killian said. “It is such a blessing to be able to serve God. And really, He makes it all possible.”