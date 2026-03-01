New ‘Greater Love’ Easter video celebrates Jesus Christ’s love for ‘you’

Jesus Christ is depicted speaking to Mary Magdalene outside the Garden Tomb at the first Easter, in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages.

In their 2026 Easter message, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints extended an invitation to “seek this Jesus of whom the prophets and apostles have written” (Ether 12:41) during the Easter season.

The message continued: “As you do so, we testify that your Easter celebrations can strengthen your own faith and testimony that ‘death is conquered; man is free. Christ has won the victory’” (”He Is Risen!” “Hymns,” No. 199).

To enhance one’s study of Jesus Christ’s mission, Atonement and Resurrection, the Church has released a new Easter video titled “Jesus Christ’s Greater Love for You.”

The video starts with John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

A quote from John 15:13 is shown in the Church's 2026 Easter video titled, “Jesus Christ's Greater Love for You.” | Screenshot from YouTube

It then shows scenes of Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, with worshippers shouting, “Hosanna.”

A narrator asks, “How did He do it? How did He get up again after collapsing under a burden so great He bled from every pore?” Similar questions are asked as Christ is shown in the Garden of Gethsemane and on the cross.

After scenes of Christ’s death and Mary Magdalene discovering His empty tomb, the narrator provides the answer to the question of how He “endured to the end until His Father’s work was finished.”

“How He did it is also why He did it. You. You are loved. Loved by a loving Heavenly Father who loves you so much that He sent His beloved Son.”

The narrator declares that “the joy that sustained Him in His suffering was His love for you.”

“Through the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, all will live again. Through His compassion, no one is forgotten. Because of Him, you can experience the fullness of joy. This is greater love. This is Easter.”

‘Greater love for you as an individual’

Klane Harding, who worked as a creative director on the project, said the intent of the video is to clearly convey Christ’s greater love, “not just for these people 2,000 years ago, but greater love for you as an individual.”

“And really, the crux of it being His Atonement,” Harding said.

Harding is hopeful the video strikes a chord with people enough — with its reverent yet vivid representation of the Savior — that they will stop scrolling “and watch for a moment.”

“And soak in what He did, not just for these people, but for me, for you and me,” Harding said. “And that Atonement of suffering in Gethsemane, of sacrificing Himself on the cross and of ultimately overcoming both of those things through His Resurrection was done because of you.”

Harding said he’s grateful to have worked on a project that shared the Savior’s gospel.

“I think it’s cool that we have as disciples this whole new way to express the love of Jesus Christ through video,” Harding said. “We take that very seriously.”

Actors and others work behind the scenes while filming the Church's 2026 Easter video titled, “Jesus Christ's Greater Love for You," in August 2025 in Goshen, Utah. | Aimee Cobabe, Church News

‘You feel appreciation for what He did’

The new video was filmed in August 2025 at the Church’s Motion Picture Studio South Campus — or the “Jerusalem Movie Set” — in Goshen, Utah.

Carlos Alvarez, who acted as an extra during the video’s filming, said that acting out the scenes of Christ’s last week helped him reflect on what the Savior did.

“It makes you feel appreciation for what He did,” Alvarez said. “When you stop to think that really happened, you get a little bit of appreciation of His love for each one of us.”

Alvarez said this reflection led him to want to be more like the Savior, Jesus Christ.

“I need to see how I can help better, serve better, try to be like Christ as a disciple,” Alvarez said.