JustServe in action: 600 Idaho students transform community through 2-day service blitz

Ella Fernandez holds up a jewelry card she made during a service project involving hundreds of high school students in Meridian, Idaho, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. The two-day event was organized by the Rocky Mountain High School seminary youth council and the school's JustServe club.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In a powerful display of community unity and youth leadership, more than 600 students dedicated two days to a massive service project aimed at lifting local organizations and residents.

Organized through a collaboration between the Rocky Mountain High School seminary youth council and the school’s JustServe Club, the event brought together students, faculty and local leaders to prove that many hands truly do make light work.

A community effort

The energy of the project extended beyond the high school campus. On Friday afternoon, Feb. 27, an adviser and students from the Meridian Boys & Girls Club joined the effort. Meridian Mayor Robert Simison and the high school administrators rolled up their sleeves, sitting alongside students to string bead bracelets.

Gavin Garner, Parker Hicks and Cohen Caldwell assemble bracelets during a service project involving hundreds of high school students in Meridian, Idaho, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Fabiana Huffaker

“It was surreal to see high schoolers giving up their time to help in such a charitable way,” said Parker Hicks, seminary council president. “The seminary and institute program refocused two days of class time into this project, which was outstanding in giving students time to look outside themselves and directly help the community.”

The ‘plunge’ for a cause

While the JustServe club coordinated projects at the school, the Rocky Mountain seminary students focused their energy on a massive T-shirt drive. Motivated by seminary Principal Matthew Featherstone’s promise to take a three-minute plunge into a cold pond if they reached 500 shirts, the youth collected more than 600. These donations were then cut and repurposed into 238 braided dog chew toys for the local humane society, ensuring both a successful service project and a cold afternoon for Featherstone.

High school students make dog chew toys for charity out of T-shirts for a service project in Meridian, Idaho, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. The two-day event was organized by the Rocky Mountain High School seminary youth council and the school's JustServe club. | Fabiana Huffaker

Impact by the numbers

The sheer volume of items produced during the two-day event will benefit a wide variety of Treasure Valley organizations. For veterans to four-legged friends, the reach of the students’ work was extensive:

238 dog chew toys for the Humane Society

250 birthday cards for Veteran Affairs

180 teddy bears for Dolls for Hope

984 snack packs for West Ada School District

173 placemats for Meridian Senior Living centers

176 bead bracelets for Faces of Hope

Thousands of jewelry pieces put on cards for Idaho Youth Ranch

38 bead bracelets for Rocky Mountain High School community

Jayce Taylor holds up a teddy bear he assembled during a service project involving hundreds of high school students in Meridian, Idaho, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Fabiana Huffaker

Strength in unity

By utilizing the JustServe platform, the high school club was able to identify real needs within Meridian. However, the true success of the event was measured in the spirit felt by the participants.

“One of the greatest things about this event was the unity my peers and I felt while serving side by side,” said Zachary Cooper, co-president of the Rocky Mountain High School JustServe Club. “By inviting students to choose how they wanted to serve, they were able to have fun while making a huge impact. We are so grateful and look forward to continuing service for our community here at Rocky.”

The two-day project concluded not just with a collection of toys and cards, but with a strengthened sense of civic pride and a reminder that when the rising generation focuses on others, the entire community rises with them.

High school students string bracelets during a service project in Meridian, Idaho, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Fabiana Huffaker

— Jessica Whiting is a Meridian Communication Council JustServe specialist.