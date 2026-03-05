RootsTech organizer shares personal ‘why’ behind the global family history event

Attendees walk around during the final day of RootsTech 2025 held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

For FamilySearch International director of events Jonathan Wing, RootsTech is about more than inspiring keynote addresses, innovative technology and even the giant ball pit.

“Our Father in Heaven wants to bless all of His children. And He does that — and the way He would love to do that — is through families and eternal families,” Wing said on a recent episode of the Church News podcast. “And that promise of us being united together for all eternity is one of the greatest motivators that I have.”

Shortly after last year’s RootsTech event, Wing and his wife experienced a miscarriage, which he described as “gut-wrenching.” The couple went to the temple to find solace.

Jonathan Wing, director of events for FamilySearch International, speaks during the filming of the Church News podcast airing Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

“We went, and we performed sealings and had the most exquisite, beautiful, spiritual experience and confirmation of the reality of eternal families. And it brought joy in a time of exquisite pain.”

Wing said that experience has remained in the back of his mind while he planned this year’s event as “a more powerful clarion call to the ‘why’” of RootsTech.

“I’ve seen how the Lord is hastening this work so that more people can have access to that blessing,” Wing said. “I could not be more humbled and more honored to be a part of the Lord’s work at this time. It is a thrilling opportunity to see the Lord work His miracles in these last days.”

People attend RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Inspiring a global audience

RootsTech 2026 — a three-day global family history event — is expected to be even bigger than in previous years, with a worldwide audience online as well as an in-person experience in Salt Lake City March 5-7.

RootsTech serves a broad audience, with participants in 230 countries and territories. Additionally, viewers come from a variety of faith traditions, with 90% of attendees not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“There is an innate desire — worldwide, universally — for people to connect with those who came before, to understand more about their story, more about their identity, more about who they are and why they are the way that they are,” Wing said.

Attendees listen to a presentation at the MyHeritage booth in the expo hall during the final day of RootsTech 2025 held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 8, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Wing sees RootsTech’s growing reach as part of the fulfillment of Malachi 4:5-6, which prophesies of children’s hearts turning to their fathers and fathers’ hearts turning to their children.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from; where your culture, heritage and traditions tie back to; or what your religious beliefs may be, because everybody has a family, and everybody has a family history that intrigues them, that pulls on them, and they desire to know more about it.”

What to expect at RootsTech 2026

While on the podcast, Wing gave listeners a behind-the-scenes look at RootsTech 2026.

Wing said many factors went into choosing a theme for this year — the planning committee wanted something that would resonate with a global audience and inspire the genealogy industry. Ultimately, the theme “Together” was chosen.

Jonathan Wing, director of events for FamilySearch International, takes part in the filming of the Church News podcast airing Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

“The message of ‘together’ is so powerful because of our ability to really tap into this understanding that we’re a lot more connected than we realize,” Wing said. “Especially in a time where we feel so divided or we’re told that we’re divided, this idea that we are a part of something bigger and that we’re much more connected is a beautiful message to be sharing.”

This year’s event will feature seven keynote speakers, three in person and four virtual. Wing said the purpose of the keynote addresses is to “inspire individuals to make discoveries in their family history.”

“Every year, I’ve been amazed, and I’ve been in awe at how the right people always end up on the RootsTech stage. And of course, of course they would, with the Lord in charge of this work,” he said.

FamilySearch has announced its keynote speakers for RootsTech 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wing also teased plans for Family Discovery Day, a day of free activities focused specifically on families, including breakout classes especially for youth, held Saturday, March 7.

He said that excerpts of the British Pageant will be performed during Family Discovery Day to honor the family ties between the early British Saints and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, who were previously announced as Family Discovery Day speakers.

Participants can also visit the expo hall for free all three days of the event. There, companies showcase innovations meant to help people connect with their families. Wing said over 200 exhibitors will be at RootsTech this year, up from 128 last year.

Janalyn Finnie and Annika Wammack sit on swings and talk while attending RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News