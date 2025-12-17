RootsTech 2026 organizers unveil new theme and lineup of global emcees

Attendees pass by the FamilySearch booth in the expo hall during the final day of RootsTech 2025 held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

RootsTech organizers have announced a new theme and introduced 10 global emcees for the upcoming three-day international family history conference, scheduled for March 5-7, 2026.

The event’s theme will be “Together,” according to a Dec. 17 FamilySearch blogpost. The theme and global emcees were also announced in a live YouTube video stream.

“For 15 years, RootsTech has provided a place for people to learn, share and make life-changing family discoveries — together," the blogpost said. “This year we are continuing to bring the world closer together as we discover our stories and see how we are all connected. This sense of unity and teamwork we strive for at RootsTech makes ‘Together’ the perfect theme for our 2026 conference.”

"Together" is the theme for RootsTech 2026, a three-day global family history conference set for March 5-7, 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

The theme for RootsTech 2025 was “Discover.” In 2024, the theme was “Remember.”

RootsTech 2026 global emcees

As part of RootsTech 2023, event organizers introduced the idea of “global emcees,” individuals who represent a region of the world, speak the native language and act like a sideline reporter at RootsTech to provide their virtual audience a familiar face and guide at the worldwide event.

RootsTech 2026 will feature 10 global emcees. “They will share stories on the conference’s main stage as they guide participants through RootsTech experiences in their respective languages,” the blogpost said.

A group of emcees talk about their experiences relative to their native countries during day three of RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2024. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The 2026 group includes the following individuals:

ASL: Katrina Trevenen

Katrina Trevenen will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Katrina Trevenen is the founder of Daily-Dove, a platform sharing faith-centered messages that inspire connection with Christ and everyday divine influence. She also serves as an ASL translator for the hymn team at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, ensuring spiritual messages are accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.

British English: Isaac Turner

Isaac Turner will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Isaac Turner is an actor from Chorley in the rainy north of England. A lover of people, stories, and adventure, he’s often off on spontaneous trips or exploring London. When not traveling, he enjoys spending time with friends, reading and working on his next creative project.

Philippines: Janella Renner

Janella Renner will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Janella Renner is Filipino-American and passionate about music, education, and family. Janella’s experience includes work with CNN Philippines and the Philippines Area’s communications team for the Church.

French: Rosca Nsiete

Rosca Nsiete will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Born near Paris of Congolese descent, Rosca Nsiete draws inspiration from both her African and French roots, and she loves celebrating the harmony between her cultures. A passionate musician, she sings and plays guitar and once performed in an opera during her years at a performing arts conservatory.

German: Hannah Gruse

Hannah Gruse will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Hannah Gruse was born and raised in Berlin, Germany. After completing a service mission, Hannah became a paralegal. After building her career in various law firms, she now contributes to the Church’s legal department. She loves serving in her ward Relief Society presidency, working out with her boyfriend and traveling the world.

Italian: Denise Sottili

Localized emcee Denise Sottili prepares to film a video in Italian at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Born in Florence to a family of musicians, Denise Sottili grew up with an audience. She worked previously for FamilySearch International, focusing on Italian and Portuguese records, but she is continuing her academic pursuits to deepen her background. Denise is a mother of three children and lives in Pisa, Italy.

Japanese: Hiromi Ogata

Hiromi Ogata will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Hiromi Ogata was born and raised in Yamaguchi, Japan. Five years ago, she came to Hawaii when her husband started studying at a university abroad. Since then, she lived in California for her husband’s work and now resides in Arizona. She has previously worked as a radio commentator, her childhood dream job.

Korean: Jin Young Park

Jin Young Park will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Jin Young Park has a degree in psychology and holds a PhD in journalism. She has a background in hosting and media and has worked as an announcer at KBS and TBN. She is also a published author on the topic of communication skills. Jin Young is a wife and a mother of three children and lives in Gwanju, South Korea.

Portuguese: Nicole Luz

Localized emcee Nicole Luz, of Brazil, films a video in Portuguese at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Nicole Luz is a vocal phenomenon who has been widely recognized for her talents on both stage and screen. She has a considerable social media presence that is influenced by her music, and she has published more than 30 songs that are available on various platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube.

Spanish: Junior Tovar

Junior Tovar will be a global emcee at RootsTech 2026. | Provided by FamilySearch

Junior Tovar is a Bolivian songwriter, musician, and producer, with a marketing degree from BYU–Idaho. Now part of the team of Grammy-winner Tony Succar, he has built a global following with millions of views and uses his multilingual skills to blend music, marketing and storytelling.

Prepare for RootsTech 2026

As with recent years, RootsTech 2026 will be accessible online for free. Additionally, attendees have the option to pay to attend the in-person experience at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The conference will feature well-known keynote speakers, hundreds of classes taught by professional genealogists and family historians, the latest innovative technology and activities for people of all ages and interest levels.

RootsTech attendees fill the expo hall in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. | RootsTech

RootsTech is hosted by FamilySearch, a family history website and platform sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The event is also sponsored by other leading genealogical organizations and is designed to help individuals discover their family heritage.

The conference also features Family Discovery Day, a one-day event organized specifically for Latter-day Saints to learn and be inspired to do temple and family history work. The 2026 Family Discovery Day will feature inspiring messages from Church leaders and engaging activities for families with children.

Learn more about the global family history conference and register at RootsTech.org.