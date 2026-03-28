Jesus Christ's triumphant return to Jerusalem is depicted in this image from the Bible Videos of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The phrase “Remember who you are” has been said to many youth as they walk out the door with a group of friends, on a date or as they head to school for the day.

My parents said it to my siblings and me. Their parents said it to them. And I now say it to my children.

Recently, a teenage daughter of mine was leaving to see a show. A friend and her family stopped by to pick her up, and I found myself saying the familiar phrase.

Sometimes I say it by muscle memory. This time I felt it coming from deep within my heart.

“Remember who you are.”

She smiled as if to say that she knew it was coming and that she’d heard it a thousand times before. And even if she has, she’ll hear it again next time she leaves too.

But the Holy Ghost’s inaudible question that boomeranged back to me as she got in the car to leave was, “Do you remember who she is?”

A quick search for the phrase “Remember who you are” in Gospel Library returns dozens of times when Church leaders have taught this phrase in general conference.

When I searched for phrases that teach specifically who we are, I likewise saw many answers. The Lord speaks to many of His prophets and others throughout time telling them — reminding them — who they are. It was an enlightening exercise.

Then, as we approached Palm Sunday, my thoughts turned to the Savior. Jesus knew who He was during His mortal life. Some had sought for Him during their entire lives but failed to recognize Him when He came to earth. Others didn’t actively seek Him but found Him in their moments of need.

That original Palm Sunday seems like a collective recognition by people in Jerusalem of who Jesus was.

John 12:13 records that those who waved or put down palm leaves as the Lord entered Jerusalem cried out, “Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord.”

Matthew 21:8 records that it was “a very great multitude” who received Him with palm leaves.

I don’t know if those same individuals knew or remembered who they were at that point, but they were learning and remembering who He was.

The late Elder Bruce R. McConkie of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote: “Only kings and conquerors received such an extraordinary token of respect as this. … Amid shouts of praise and pleas for salvation and deliverance, we see the disciples strewing our Lord’s course with palm branches in token of victory and triumph” (Doctrinal New Testament Commentary, 1965).

When we remember who we are and act accordingly, we honor the covenants we have made with Heavenly Father.

Who are we?

President Dallin H. Oaks said to young women, like my daughter, in the October 2018 general conference that they are “unique,” “blessed” and “wonderful.”

“Because of your knowledge of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, you are unique. Your knowledge will enable you to endure and overcome the difficulties of growing up,” he said.

That knowledge of the gospel and those characteristics are insufficient on their own. As we remember that which we learn about the Savior, His Atonement, the plan of salvation and the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, we must “strive to do what’s right,” President Oaks said. He referenced the hymn “Dearest Children, God Is Near You.”

And as we remember who we are and do what is right, perhaps we will be found with another “great multitude” mentioned in the New Testament. This one also includes palm leaves and cries of gratitude for our Savior. But its day has yet to come. John saw this one in a vision that he wrote about in Revelation 7.

“Blessing, and glory, and wisdom, and thanksgiving, and honour, and power, and might, be unto our God for ever and ever. Amen.” — Revelation 7:12

“A great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands; And cried with a loud voice, saying, Salvation to our God which sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb,” he wrote in verses 9-10.

I pray that at that day we will be among those who worship God in verse 12 of that chapter.

“Blessing, and glory, and wisdom, and thanksgiving, and honour, and power, and might, be unto our God for ever and ever. Amen.”

— Jon Ryan Jensen is the editor of the Church News.