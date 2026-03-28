Music & the Spoken Word: ‘This is Jesus’

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, March 29, 2026. This week is No. 5,037 of the broadcast.

More than 2,000 years ago, as Jesus approached Jerusalem, a large crowd of people gathered. Many spread their cloaks and palm branches on the road, shouting, “Hosanna ... : Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest.” When Jesus entered Jerusalem, “all the city was moved, saying, Who is this? And the multitude said, This is Jesus the prophet of Nazareth of Galilee.” (See Matthew 21: 9-11.)

As Jesus entered Jerusalem that day — now known as Palm Sunday — the multitude expressed their collective yearnings and pleadings. The word they used was hosanna, meaning “save now” (see “Hosanna,” Bible Dictionary).

The multitude hoped the Messiah would rescue them from Roman occupation and believed that He had arrived. They had heard of His fame, and some had personally witnessed His miracles. Now, they thought, was the moment for their deliverance.

As Jesus looked over Jerusalem, He wept in sorrow for what lay ahead for its people (see Matthew 23:36-38; Luke 19:41-44). He knew that some who now cried “hosanna” would soon cry “crucify Him,” for they either could not — or would not — understand (see Luke 23:21).

His imminent, voluntary suffering was part of His Father’s perfect plan — the one way to eternal freedom for us all. And so He went forward, suffering immensely for the sins of the world, ensuring that every person who ever lived would live again.

Today, hosanna still means “save now,” but it also includes a shout of joyful praise — an acknowledgment of hope, a recognition that Jesus did indeed triumph over sin and death. And so we raise our voices in word and in song with the cry “hosanna” — asking God to save us even as we sing joyful and hopeful praises to Him.

Two thousand years ago, the multitude jubilantly — even triumphantly — welcomed Him, saying, “Hosanna: Blessed is the King” (John 12:13). When He returns, the scriptures declare that “every knee shall bow, and every tongue confess” (see Mosiah 27:31;) that Jesus Christ is Lord. On that day, the question once asked in Jerusalem — “Who is this?” — will be answered beyond doubt for all: This is Jesus — the Son of God, the Savior of the world, the King of kings.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.