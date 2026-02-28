Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo surprise guest artist at Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s concerts in São Paulo, Brazil

Christine Rappleye is covering the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra's tour stop in São Paulo, Brazil.
SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Nearly 45 years ago, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sang in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera venue in São Paulo, Brazil.
The Tabernacle Choir was back in the same arena on Friday, Feb. 27, with the Orchestra at Temple Square — this time with surprise guest artist Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo — as they celebrated “Songs of Hope” and testified of the Savior, Jesus Christ, through music.
Singer Nathan Pacheco and a quartet of Beatriz Marmelo, Gabrielly Lourenço, João Daniel and Nicole Luz, all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also performed, along with a story from the Book of Mormon shared by children.
The 320 choir members and 68 orchestra musicians will also present the concert on Saturday, Feb. 28, and a devotional on Sunday, March 1, in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera — the same venue the choir performed at in Brazil in 1981. Tickets have been distributed for the concerts.
The concert Saturday at 6 p.m. Brasília Time, 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, will be streamed live on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel, and more than 500 watch parties are planned across Brazil and in Portuguese-speaking wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world, including in Africa and Europe. The concert will be available for on-demand streaming after the event.
On Friday, the line for the Ginásio do Ibirapuera stretched around the block right before the doors opened. The arena quickly filled with thousands of people and included many who were seeing the choir and orchestra perform live for the first time.
Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, welcomed the audience in the arena on Friday, Feb. 27.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified at the beginning of the concert of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the purpose of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
“Through sacred music, we desire to point hearts to Him, Jesus Christ — the One who is, for us, the true source of hope,” said Elder Soares, who was accompanied by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares.
He said the principles taught through sacred music emphasize many values widely recognized and embraced in many religions and traditions, including love of neighbor, compassion, reconciliation, service and respect for human dignity.
“The music to be presented today reminds us that, despite our cultural and social differences, we share similar feelings, aspirations and dreams, and that beauty and harmony can unite in profound ways,” he said.
Also at the concert were the members of the Church’s Brazil Area presidency and their wives.
São Paulo is the sixth stop on the choir and orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” tour — “Canções de Esperança” in Portuguese. The all-volunteer choir and orchestra performed earlier this week at the Sala São Paulo concert hall.
More than halfway through the concert, singer Ivete Sangalo was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation and cheers as she sang “Eva” as the audience sang along.
Sangalo fainted at her house a few days ago and had injuries to her face that required medical care — and showed in bruises around her left eye.
Sangalo said that God teaches and can comfort people during difficult times, and she believes that God is close to people in the greatest moments of their lives, including times of joy and glory.
“I love to sing, … [and] singing fills my heart with joy. ... My mother was my first teacher and my first musical idol. Singing is a way of saying ‘I love you,’ and when I became a mother, I understood even more God’s love for us, the way God takes care of us, giving us love, resilience, understanding ... when we are afraid and feel alone, we feel God’s embrace,” she said.
She also performed “Aguas de Março” (“Waters of March”) and “Quando a Chuva Passar” (“When the Rain Passes”) and an encore of “Luar do Sertão” (“Moonlight of the Backlands”) as the audience sang along and cheered.
Earlier in the concert, Pacheco, who is from the United States, spoke of how his grandfather is from Curitiba, Brazil. Also, Pacheco served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Campinas, Brazil — and would sing on buses.
“One of the things I admire most about the Brazilian people is the great and deep faith you have in the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said. “And despite the difficulties you face, you are happy people. You persevere in faith. …
“I believe that, because of Jesus Christ, you and all of us can be victorious, because with God, nothing is impossible.”
Pacheco sang the soaring Italian aria “Nessun Dorma” by Giacomo Puccini, for which the audience stood, applauded and cheered.
Toward the end of the concert, children narrated the account in the Book of Mormon of the Savior visiting people in the Americas after His Resurrection — including when Jesus Christ called the little children to Him and angels encircled them (see 3 Nephi 17).
Seven children narrated the story, while many more gathered around the stage as long, sparkly streamers came down from the ceiling.
The concert featured more than 20 musical selections — hymns of praise, three “Alleluias,” songs from around the world, songs of charm and joy, music of a new generation, Sangalo’s pieces and hymns of hope — under the direction of director Mack Wilberg and associate director Ryan Murphy.
The choir stood in front of screens framed by arches that highlighted a variety of images or videos for each song. Other circles and half-moons with cut-out shapes of flowers, plants and animals surrounded the stage and the lights illuminating the shapes changing colors throughout the concert.
The concert was narrated by Church members from around Brazil with recorded messages that explored different aspects of the Church and the choir and orchestra. They also recognized the choir and orchestra members from Brazil: singers Alan Silva and Álvaro Martins, cellist Marcos Rangel and global members Thalita Carvalho and Rodrigo Domaredzky.
The concert opened with bells ringing and the tropical macaw flying across the screen as the choir sang hymns of praise: “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” in English and Portuguese and “Come, Ye Children of the Lord” in Portuguese.
A trio of alleluias followed, first with the peaceful “Alleluia” by Giuliano Caccini. Then the soaring “Alleluia” from “Psalm 150,” by Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera that has seemingly disjointed individual parts building before coming together to fill the space with music. The audience stood as the choir and orchestra performed “Hallelujah” from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”
Following Pacheco’s “Nessun Dorma,” the choir and orchestra performed three songs from cultures around the world. First was “¡Ah, El Novio No Quiere Dinero!” a Sephardic wedding song in Ladino, a Judeo-Spanish language that builds to a final crescendo. It was followed by the a cappella “Gamelan,” designed to sound like an Indonesian orchestra with the choir rapidly singing a series of “ding” and “dong,” and the hand-clapping United States folk song “Cindy.” The audience members clapped along to “Cindy.”
Next were “songs of charm and joy”: the upbeat “Music Everywhere,” the jazzy “What a Wonderful World” as videos played from across the country, including Iguazu Falls and the Christ the Redeemer statue, and the traditional spiritual “My God is So High,” with images of stained glass.
Representing the rising generation, Marmelo, Lourenço, Daniel and Luz performed a medley of “Peace in Christ,” “Walk with Me” and “Disciple of Christ,” to which the audience members sang along with and many raised the lights on their phones. The group began singing the Church’s youth theme music in Brazil and are known as “Jovens de Igreja de Jesus Cristo.”
The orchestra then played the dancing and playful “Le Bal” from “Jeux d’enfants” or “Child’s Games.”
Following Sangalo’s music and the story and song by the children, the choir and orchestra performed two hymns of hope, “Let Us All Press On” in English and Portuguese and “The Spirit of God” in Portuguese. During the last verse of “The Spirit of God,” Wilberg turned toward the audience and invited them to sing along.
As the audience gave the choir and orchestra a standing ovation, the choir and orchestra performed two encores: “I Believe in Christ,” in English and Portuguese; and their traditional farewell song of “God Be With You Til We Meet Again,” sung in Portuguese. In addition to the standing ovation, the audience cheered and waved as the choir and orchestra members left the stage.
It was the first time Arthur and Amanda Silveira of São Paulo heard the choir and orchestra perform in person. The married couple regularly listens to the choir and orchestra’s music online and came with about a dozen friends to the concert.
“It was a special surprise to me to hear the choir sing in Portuguese,” Arthur Silveira said. “I couldn’t hear an accent at all.”
As people were exiting the arena, orchestra violinist Peggy Wheelwright invited Lais Andrade, Andrade’s brother Lucas Barros and Andrade’s boyfriend Joao Gabriel to sing an impromptu “I Am a Child of God” as Wheelwright played.
Barros, 18, said, “When the concert started, I started to think, ‘Whoa, this is more than what I was imagining.’”
Andrade, 18, said the concert was “awesome,” and she got emotional during the concert.
Gabriel, 18, said they weren’t expecting Sangalo to perform, and it was a great surprise.
Family and friends of Silva, one of the choir members from Brazil who lives in Utah, came to the concert. His wife, Fatima Silva, and two daughters, Leticia Davis and Alana Barney, along with their husbands, flew from Salt Lake City. They invited family members in the São Paulo area to come.
For the Silva family, it was emotional to hear the choir and orchestra perform in Portuguese. They attended a Portuguese-language ward and grew up singing hymns in their native language.
Barney said: “To watch my dad sing with the choir that means so much to him in a place that means so much to him in the language that means so much to him was a cool experience.”
Davis noted that the choir and orchestra performed songs not typically part of the regular “Music & the Spoken Word” weekly broadcast and “have a different energy to them.”
“It was fun to see him in a different element,” Davis said.
They were grateful their extended family members, including those who aren’t Church members, could come.
Davis said, “It was really exciting to have them be here and where they could hear the choir sing songs that are spiritual but also different.”
— Vanessa Fitzgibbon in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.
