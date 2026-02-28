Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo surprise guest artist at Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s concerts in São Paulo, Brazil

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Nearly 45 years ago, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sang in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera venue in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Tabernacle Choir was back in the same arena on Friday, Feb. 27, with the Orchestra at Temple Square — this time with surprise guest artist Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo — as they celebrated “Songs of Hope” and testified of the Savior, Jesus Christ, through music.

Singer Nathan Pacheco and a quartet of Beatriz Marmelo, Gabrielly Lourenço, João Daniel and Nicole Luz, all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also performed, along with a story from the Book of Mormon shared by children.

From left, Gabrielly Lourenço, Nicole Luz, João Daniel and Beatriz Marmelo perform during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The 320 choir members and 68 orchestra musicians will also present the concert on Saturday, Feb. 28, and a devotional on Sunday, March 1, in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera — the same venue the choir performed at in Brazil in 1981. Tickets have been distributed for the concerts.

The concert Saturday at 6 p.m. Brasília Time, 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, will be streamed live on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel, and more than 500 watch parties are planned across Brazil and in Portuguese-speaking wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world, including in Africa and Europe. The concert will be available for on-demand streaming after the event.

On Friday, the line for the Ginásio do Ibirapuera stretched around the block right before the doors opened. The arena quickly filled with thousands of people and included many who were seeing the choir and orchestra perform live for the first time.

Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, welcomed the audience in the arena on Friday, Feb. 27.

From left, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is introduced by Noeli Augusto, Brazil Area consultant, and Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church's Brazil Area presidency, during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified at the beginning of the concert of the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the purpose of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

“Through sacred music, we desire to point hearts to Him, Jesus Christ — the One who is, for us, the true source of hope,” said Elder Soares, who was accompanied by his wife, Sister Rosana Soares.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, applaud during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

He said the principles taught through sacred music emphasize many values widely recognized and embraced in many religions and traditions, including love of neighbor, compassion, reconciliation, service and respect for human dignity.

“The music to be presented today reminds us that, despite our cultural and social differences, we share similar feelings, aspirations and dreams, and that beauty and harmony can unite in profound ways,” he said.

Also at the concert were the members of the Church’s Brazil Area presidency and their wives.

São Paulo is the sixth stop on the choir and orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” tour — “Canções de Esperança” in Portuguese. The all-volunteer choir and orchestra performed earlier this week at the Sala São Paulo concert hall.

Around 200 children from São Paulo perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, and Ryan Murphy, assistant music director, stand for a posed photo following a rehearsal of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sharing God’s love

More than halfway through the concert, singer Ivete Sangalo was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation and cheers as she sang “Eva” as the audience sang along.

Sangalo fainted at her house a few days ago and had injuries to her face that required medical care — and showed in bruises around her left eye.

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Sangalo said that God teaches and can comfort people during difficult times, and she believes that God is close to people in the greatest moments of their lives, including times of joy and glory.

“I love to sing, … [and] singing fills my heart with joy. ... My mother was my first teacher and my first musical idol. Singing is a way of saying ‘I love you,’ and when I became a mother, I understood even more God’s love for us, the way God takes care of us, giving us love, resilience, understanding ... when we are afraid and feel alone, we feel God’s embrace,” she said.

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

She also performed “Aguas de Março” (“Waters of March”) and “Quando a Chuva Passar” (“When the Rain Passes”) and an encore of “Luar do Sertão” (“Moonlight of the Backlands”) as the audience sang along and cheered.

Earlier in the concert, Pacheco, who is from the United States, spoke of how his grandfather is from Curitiba, Brazil. Also, Pacheco served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Campinas, Brazil — and would sing on buses.

“One of the things I admire most about the Brazilian people is the great and deep faith you have in the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said. “And despite the difficulties you face, you are happy people. You persevere in faith. …

“I believe that, because of Jesus Christ, you and all of us can be victorious, because with God, nothing is impossible.”

Nathan Pacheco performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Pacheco sang the soaring Italian aria “Nessun Dorma” by Giacomo Puccini, for which the audience stood, applauded and cheered.

Toward the end of the concert, children narrated the account in the Book of Mormon of the Savior visiting people in the Americas after His Resurrection — including when Jesus Christ called the little children to Him and angels encircled them (see 3 Nephi 17).

Seven children narrated the story, while many more gathered around the stage as long, sparkly streamers came down from the ceiling.

The children also performed “Que Cristo Me Ama Eu Sei” (“I Know That My Savior Loves Me”). As the children sang, many people held up and waved the lights on their phones — and gave them a standing ovation.

Children from São Paulo perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, under the direction of Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, during the "Songs of Hope" tour in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

‘Canções de Esperança’ concert in Brazil

The concert featured more than 20 musical selections — hymns of praise, three “Alleluias,” songs from around the world, songs of charm and joy, music of a new generation, Sangalo’s pieces and hymns of hope — under the direction of director Mack Wilberg and associate director Ryan Murphy.

The choir stood in front of screens framed by arches that highlighted a variety of images or videos for each song. Other circles and half-moons with cut-out shapes of flowers, plants and animals surrounded the stage and the lights illuminating the shapes changing colors throughout the concert.

The concert was narrated by Church members from around Brazil with recorded messages that explored different aspects of the Church and the choir and orchestra. They also recognized the choir and orchestra members from Brazil: singers Alan Silva and Álvaro Martins, cellist Marcos Rangel and global members Thalita Carvalho and Rodrigo Domaredzky.

Rodrigo Domaredzky, second row from the bottom, center, one of the global members of the choir from Brazil, performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The concert opened with bells ringing and the tropical macaw flying across the screen as the choir sang hymns of praise: “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” in English and Portuguese and “Come, Ye Children of the Lord” in Portuguese.

A trio of alleluias followed, first with the peaceful “Alleluia” by Giuliano Caccini. Then the soaring “Alleluia” from “Psalm 150,” by Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera that has seemingly disjointed individual parts building before coming together to fill the space with music. The audience stood as the choir and orchestra performed “Hallelujah” from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.”

Audience members stand and are illuminated by yellow spotlights during the “Hallelujah” from Handel’s "Messiah" during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Following Pacheco’s “Nessun Dorma,” the choir and orchestra performed three songs from cultures around the world. First was “¡Ah, El Novio No Quiere Dinero!” a Sephardic wedding song in Ladino, a Judeo-Spanish language that builds to a final crescendo. It was followed by the a cappella “Gamelan,” designed to sound like an Indonesian orchestra with the choir rapidly singing a series of “ding” and “dong,” and the hand-clapping United States folk song “Cindy.” The audience members clapped along to “Cindy.”

Tabernacle Choir members sing and clap during "Cindy," an American song, as they perform during their "Songs of Hope" tour concert at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Next were “songs of charm and joy”: the upbeat “Music Everywhere,” the jazzy “What a Wonderful World” as videos played from across the country, including Iguazu Falls and the Christ the Redeemer statue, and the traditional spiritual “My God is So High,” with images of stained glass.

Representing the rising generation, Marmelo, Lourenço, Daniel and Luz performed a medley of “Peace in Christ,” “Walk with Me” and “Disciple of Christ,” to which the audience members sang along with and many raised the lights on their phones. The group began singing the Church’s youth theme music in Brazil and are known as “Jovens de Igreja de Jesus Cristo.”

From left, Nicole Luz, Beatriz Marmelo, Gabrielly Lourenço and João Daniel perform during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The orchestra then played the dancing and playful “Le Bal” from “Jeux d’enfants” or “Child’s Games.”

Following Sangalo’s music and the story and song by the children, the choir and orchestra performed two hymns of hope, “Let Us All Press On” in English and Portuguese and “The Spirit of God” in Portuguese. During the last verse of “The Spirit of God,” Wilberg turned toward the audience and invited them to sing along.

As the audience gave the choir and orchestra a standing ovation, the choir and orchestra performed two encores: “I Believe in Christ,” in English and Portuguese; and their traditional farewell song of “God Be With You Til We Meet Again,” sung in Portuguese. In addition to the standing ovation, the audience cheered and waved as the choir and orchestra members left the stage.

Tabernacle Choir members wave goodbye to the audience following a performance of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

It was the first time Arthur and Amanda Silveira of São Paulo heard the choir and orchestra perform in person. The married couple regularly listens to the choir and orchestra’s music online and came with about a dozen friends to the concert.

“It was a special surprise to me to hear the choir sing in Portuguese,” Arthur Silveira said. “I couldn’t hear an accent at all.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, under the direction of Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, perform during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

As people were exiting the arena, orchestra violinist Peggy Wheelwright invited Lais Andrade, Andrade’s brother Lucas Barros and Andrade’s boyfriend Joao Gabriel to sing an impromptu “I Am a Child of God” as Wheelwright played.

Barros, 18, said, “When the concert started, I started to think, ‘Whoa, this is more than what I was imagining.’”

Andrade, 18, said the concert was “awesome,” and she got emotional during the concert.

Gabriel, 18, said they weren’t expecting Sangalo to perform, and it was a great surprise.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, under the direction of Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, perform during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Family and friends of Silva, one of the choir members from Brazil who lives in Utah, came to the concert. His wife, Fatima Silva, and two daughters, Leticia Davis and Alana Barney, along with their husbands, flew from Salt Lake City. They invited family members in the São Paulo area to come.

For the Silva family, it was emotional to hear the choir and orchestra perform in Portuguese. They attended a Portuguese-language ward and grew up singing hymns in their native language.

Barney said: “To watch my dad sing with the choir that means so much to him in a place that means so much to him in the language that means so much to him was a cool experience.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, under the direction of Mack Wilberg, perform during their "Songs of Hope" tour concert at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Davis noted that the choir and orchestra performed songs not typically part of the regular “Music & the Spoken Word” weekly broadcast and “have a different energy to them.”

“It was fun to see him in a different element,” Davis said.

They were grateful their extended family members, including those who aren’t Church members, could come.

Davis said, “It was really exciting to have them be here and where they could hear the choir sing songs that are spiritual but also different.”

— Vanessa Fitzgibbon in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

More photos from the concert

Ala La Mar waves a Brazilian flag as she waits with her family during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo Brazil, Friday, February 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Around 200 children from São Paulo perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, under the direction of Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, during the "Songs of Hope" tour in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Seating manager Julie Jensen calls out the five-minute warning for choir members prior to their entrance during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo greets director Mack Wilberg following her segment during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Audience members stand and are illuminated by yellow spotlights during the “Hallelujah” from Handel’s Messiah during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square line up prior to the choir and orchestra's performance in the "Songs of Hope" tour concert at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

Seating manager Julie Jensen calls out the five-minute warning for choir members prior to their entrance during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

Around 200 children from São Paulo perform with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, under the direction of Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, during their "Songs of Hope" tour at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Seating manager Julie Jensen gives last minute instructions to choir members prior to their entrance during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

The crowds cheer and sing along the songs with world-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members greet guests outside the concert hall following a performance of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members wait backstage prior to their entrance during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members greet guests outside the concert hall following a performance of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo talks about an injure she sustained just days prior, during her performance in the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The crowds cheer and sing along the songs with world-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo during the "Songs of Hope" tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Audience members stand and are illuminated by yellow spotlights during the “Hallelujah” from Handel’s "Messiah" during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, conducts during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, under the direction of Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, perform during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square wait in line behind a very Brazilian colored pair of Crocs worn by Andrew Willey prior to the choir and orchestras's "Songs of Hope" tour concert at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret

World-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members look out the window at the street of São Paulo, Brazil, as they travel to the concert prior to their performance in the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The crowds cheer and sing along the songs with world-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

An images of world-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo appears on the projection screen as she performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Livia Domingos waves and cheers following a song by Nathan Pacheco during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The crowds cheer and sing along the songs with world-renowned vocalist Ivete Sangalo during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Nathan Pacheco performs during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Fans in the audience applaud during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square conducts during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square members wait backstage prior to their entrance during the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Photos of rehearsal Thursday

Bob Hillyer swings a bell and sings during a rehearsal of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The immaculate stage is shown as a reflection in the tile during a rehearsal of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Nathan Pacheco sings during a rehearsal of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, leads during a sound check and conducts an initial rehearsal of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Ryan Murphy, assistant music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directs during a rehearsal of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Nathan Pacheco sings music during a rehearsal of the "Songs of Hope" tour concert by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News