Music & the Spoken Word: Easter is hope

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, April 5, 2026. This week is No. 5,038 of the broadcast.

A child asks, “What is Easter?” His mother pauses — searching for the right words — and responds, “Easter is the season of hope.” With deep conviction she continues, “We hope in Jesus Christ. Because of Him, we have hope” (see Moroni 7:41).

Easter’s sermon is one of hope — and one of newness. Hope in the Savior leads to “new dawns, new chapters and new chances” (see “Jesus Christ and Your New Beginning,” by Elder Patrick Kearon, Liahona, November 2025, page 55).

Hope in the Savior ensures that each of us can experience new beginnings.

Pastor-poet John Keble wrote:

“New mercies, each returning day,

“Hover around us while we pray;

“New perils past, new sins forgiven,

“New thoughts of God, new hopes of Heaven.”

(See “The Christian Year,” by John Keble, published in 1827, gutenberg.org.)

Related Story See more of Church News' coverage of the Easter season

Easter reminds us of Jesus’ complete victory over sin and death and all that His Atonement enables us to do. Because of His mercy, we have hope in the future — we can begin anew. Because of His grace, we can accomplish things we could never do on our own. Because of His Resurrection, death will not prevail — we will live again. Because of Him, even seemingly tragic endings still offer new beginnings.

A woman I’ve long looked up to lost two children and her husband to unexpected deaths in a span of just three years. She told me, “I’m not angry. I’m not mad at God.”

She continued: “Shortly after my children’s deaths, I knelt in prayer begging for peace. I knew I could not fix this. Then, in my mind, I heard the words, ‘I’ve already fixed it for you — 2,000 years ago.’

“The feeling that enveloped me changed everything. Today I stand as a witness that because of Him, our Easter Sunday will come.” (Personal correspondence with Kaye Lynn Bastian on March 14, 2026.)

Because of Him, “we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: … we glory in tribulations … knowing that tribulation worketh patience; and patience, experience; and experience, hope” (Romans 5:1–5).

Because of Him, “all that is unfair in life can be made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ” (see "Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ," published 2023, page 48). Because of Him, we can discover new beginnings and find joy in life’s journey — even amid distress, pain and sorrow.

Because of Him, our Easter Sunday will come.

Easter is hope. Easter is Jesus Christ.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.