Music & the Spoken Word: ‘The joy we share’

The Ikeja and Agege combined choir in Lagos, Nigeria, will appear as part of the "Music & the Spoken Word" broadcast on April 19, 2026.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, April 19, 2026, during a special episode focused on African countries and cultures. This week is No. 5,040 of the broadcast.

A pre-show begins at 9 a.m., the 30-minute broadcast is at 9:30 a.m., and the post-show is 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., all times Mountain Time, and all three will be available on Facebook at bit.ly/tabernaclechoir-africa. Read more about this special episode here.

Today’s theme centers on the joy we feel as we strive to keep the first and second great commandments — to love God and to love our neighbor (see Matthew 22:37-39).

Across Africa, different words are used to express this idea — but the same truth is taught: When we live generously, when we open our hearts and our homes, we find joy — and that joy lifts everyone.

These ideas harmonize with the teachings of Jesus Christ, who said, “Love one another; as I have loved you” (John 13:34).

This invitation begins with loving God. One important way we show our love for Him is by how we treat those around us.

As we strive to love both God and our neighbor, we discover that true joy is more than a passing feeling — it is a spiritual blessing that fills our hearts and souls with lasting, expanding happiness.

In the rich languages and cultures found throughout Africa, words such as “ubuntu,” “utu,” “harambee,” “nkabom” and “isokan” each reflect this divine truth: Our joy increases as we choose to love. We were made to lift and bless one another — and when we do, true joy follows.

Joy is more than happiness. It is more than a moment. It is the spiritual reward of living in unity, in compassion and in love — just as Jesus taught.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.

Broadcast in Africa

Live broadcast schedule for Sunday, April 19, by station

TVA-TV (Televisão Africa): Praia, Cape Verde, 2:30 p.m. CVT (Portuguese; also reaches Angola, Mozambique and Guinea)

GH One: Accra, Ghana, 3:30 p.m. GMT

Channels Television: Lagos, Nigeria, 4:30 p.m. WAT

NTV: Nairobi, Kenya. 6:30 p.m. EAT

NBS: Kampala, Uganda, 6:30 p.m. EAT

Balaguru TV: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 6:30 p.m. EAT

Buja Media: Bujumbura, Burundi, 5:30 p.m. CAT

BT Media: Yaoundé, Cameroon, 4:30 p.m. WAT

B-One TV: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 4:30 p.m. WAT

DRTV Congo: Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, 4:30 p.m. WAT

RBA-TV: Kigali, Rwanda, 5:30 p.m. CAT

Cape Town TV: Cape Town, South Africa (nationwide), 5:30 p.m. SAST

Channel Ten Plus: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 6:30 p.m. EAT

ZTN-TV: Harare, Zimbabwe, 5:30 p.m. CAT

Tape-delayed broadcast

SABC-TV: Johannesburg, South Africa (nationwide plus additional African countries) — Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 9 a.m. SAST (one-week tape delay)

To see broadcast information by country or state and city, go to musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules