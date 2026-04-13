Watch or listen to songs sung during April 2026 general conference

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Two choirs provided music for the four sessions of the April 2026 general conference — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and a combined choir from Brigham Young University–Idaho. More than 20 songs were performed, including selections from the current “Hymns,” “Children’s Songbook,” and the new “Hymns for Home and Church.”

As Sunday, April 5, was Easter, the Sunday sessions featured several songs about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and others that testified of the Savior. Songs from “Hymns for Home and Church“ include “Look Unto Christ” and “Let Easter Anthems Ring.”

Many of the songs are available on the General Conference YouTube channel. Music from this conference is expected to be available in the Church’s online Music Library, which contains music from past conferences. On ChurchofJesusChrist.org, go to “Libraries,” then select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference.” In the Gospel Library app, select “Music” and “Conference Music.” Then click on the song title for the video and audio file, which can be downloaded or played.

See below for links to videos of the songs the choirs sang during general conference April 4-5, plus the four choir and congregational hymns and the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Saturday morning session

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias — provided the music for the Saturday morning session on Saturday, April 4. Twelve singers from 10 countries joined the 360-voice choir during general conference.

Women of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“We Listen to a Prophet’s Voice,” “Hymns,” No. 22, arranged by Ryan Murphy

“Glory to God on High,” “Hymns,” No. 67 (choir and congregational hymn)

“Have I Done Any Good?” “Hymns,” No. 223, arranged by David A. Zabriskie

“We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet,” “Hymns,” No. 19, arranged by Mack Wilberg

Related Story Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Saturday afternoon session

A combined choir from Brigham Young University–Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho — under the direction of Atina Coates, Eda Ashby, Paul Busselberg and Randall Kempton and accompanied by organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples — sang during the Saturday afternoon session.

A combined choir comprised of students from BYU-Idaho performs during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Press Forward, Saints,” “Hymns,” No. 81, arranged by Paul Busselberg

“We’ll Sing All Hail to Jesus’ Name,” “Hymns,” No. 182, arranged by Eda Ashby

“Guide Us, O Thou Great Jehovah,” “Hymns,” No. 83 (choir and congregational hymn)

“Look Unto Christ,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1032, arranged by Randall Kempton

“O Thou Rock of Our Salvation,” “Hymns,” No. 258, arranged by Paul Busselberg

Related Story Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The “Music & the Spoken Word” from Sunday, April 5, which was immediately prior to the Sunday morning session, is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The choir was under the direction of Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organist Andrew Unsworth.

Sunday morning session

Music for the Sunday morning session on April 5 was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Andrew Unsworth.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“On This Day of Joy and Gladness,” “Hymns,” No. 64 (prelude)

“Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,” “Hymns,” No. 200, arranged by Mack Wilberg

“Consider the Lilies,” by Roger Hoffman, arranged by Laurence Lyon

“Rejoice, the Lord Is King!” “Hymns,” No. 66 (choir and congregational hymn)

“Let Easter Anthems Ring,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1205, arranged by Mack Wilberg

“Love One Another,” “Hymns,” No. 308, arranged by Mack Wilberg

Related Story Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Sunday afternoon

Music for the Sunday afternoon session was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Joseph Peeples.

“He Is Risen!” “Hymns,” No. 199, arranged by Mack Wilberg

“Lord, I Would Follow Thee,” “Hymns,” No. 220, arranged by Ryan Murphy

“I Stand All Amazed,” “Hymns,” No. 193 (choir and congregational hymn)

“Tell Me the Stories of Jesus,” “Children’s Songbook,” p. 57, arranged by Ryan Murphy

“Redeemer of Israel,” “Hymns,” No. 6, arranged by Mack Wilberg