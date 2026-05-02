Music & the Spoken Word: Sit and eat

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, May 3, 2026. This week is No. 5,042 of the broadcast. Please note that beginning Sunday, May 17, 2026, reservations will be needed to attend “Music & the Spoken Word” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. Find out more about how to make reservations here.

Nearly 400 years ago, English clergyman George Herbert wrote a poem titled “Love,” which reads:

Love bade me welcome: yet my soul drew back,

Guilty of dust and sin.

But quick-eyed Love, observing me grow slack

From my first entrance in,

Drew nearer to me, sweetly questioning

If I lacked anything.

“A guest,” I answered, “worthy to be here”:

Love said, “You shall be he.”

“I, the unkind, ungrateful? Ah, my dear,

I cannot look on thee.”

Love took my hand, and smiling did reply,

“Who made the eyes but I?”

“Truth, Lord; but I have marred them; let my shame

Go where it doth deserve.”

“And know you not,” says Love, “who bore the blame?”

“My dear, then I will serve.”

“You must sit down,” says Love, “and taste my meat.”

So I did sit and eat.



(“Love (III),” by George Herbert, published in 1633, poets.org/poem/love-iii.)

As we navigate the complexities of life, there may be times when we feel unworthy to sit and dine with God’s great gift of love. But as God’s children, we are never too unworthy to approach Him and partake of His gracious love (see “God’s Gracious Love,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1013). As C.S. Lewis once observed, it’s often in those moments “when we notice the dirt that God is most present in us” (C.S. Lewis, letter to Mary Neylan, Jan. 20, 1942).

A man I know received an invitation to attend a worship service. He accepted, though he felt awkward, having not regularly attended in many years. He arrived on time but, feeling out of place, couldn’t bring himself to go inside. Anxiety and doubt began to build, and so he chose not to enter. Instead, he walked the grounds, circling the building.

Eventually, he found himself at the entrance once again. Looking through the chapel doors, he noticed an open seat. With all the courage he could gather, he walked in and sat down. A hymn began to play — one he recognized. As the music continued, he felt known to God. The last time he had heard this hymn was at his younger sister’s funeral years earlier. He felt an immediate connection to her — and to heaven. He smiled and settled into the love that enveloped his heart.

God’s love always — always — bids each of us welcome. And when we feel least worthy to enter, that may be the very moment He is inviting us to sit — and eat.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.