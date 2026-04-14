How to get tickets to the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra’s benefit concert in the Hollywood Bowl in June

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, in May 1963. An estimated 16,000 people attended.

Tickets for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, will be available beginning Friday, April 17, announced the choir and the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on April 13.

The tickets for the concerts on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, will be available for purchase through the Hollywood Bowl website at hollywoodbowl.com.

All of the ticket sale revenues from the concert will be donated to trusted charities, including CARE, Helen Keller Intl and The Hunger Project, reported the announcement. These charities work to improve maternal and child health, expand access to nutrition and education and provide safe and supportive environments for women and children. The Church has previously collaborated with these nonprofit organizations in their efforts around the world.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will match the revenue from concert ticket sales, doubling the charitable contributions from the event.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square and the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music has announced that tickets for the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, will be available beginning April 17, 2026. The concerts will take place June 24–25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This concert represents a meaningful intersection of music and purpose,” said Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt. “As we return to the Hollywood Bowl, we do so not only to celebrate a historic moment but to invite others to participate in efforts that uplift and strengthen families and communities.”

The Tabernacle Choir first performed in the Hollywood Bowl a century ago on July 28, 1926, to an estimated 15,000 people. The choir returned to the Hollywood Bowl stage on Aug. 20, 1941, and again on May 23, 1963.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square rehearses for a concert in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, in May 1963. | O. Wallace Kasteler, Deseret News

The June 2026 concert was announced on Dec. 11, 2025. Guest artists for the concert will be named at a later date, according to Monday’s announcement.

The concert is the first in collaboration with O.C. Tanner Gift of Music outside of Utah. The O.C. Tanner Gift of Music concerts featuring the Tabernacle Choir and Utah Symphony began in 1983 to encourage unity among the community. The free concerts were every few years — typically in the Salt Lake Tabernacle or the Conference Center. The most recent was a 40th anniversary celebration in 2023.

The Hollywood Bowl concerts follow the choir and orchestra’s recent “Songs of Hope” world tour, which has included performances in Mexico in 2023; the Philippines and the southeastern United States’ Florida and Georgia in 2024; Peru and Argentina in 2025; and Brazil in February 2026. Each has included guest artists. The concerts in Argentina and Brazil are available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour in São Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Upcoming performances and special events

The 360-voice Tabernacle Choir and 200-member orchestra also perform in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., Mountain Daylight Time. See TheTabernacleChoir.org/music-and-the-spoken-word-weekly-broadcast for more information on watching in-person or where to see it online.

On Sunday, April 19, the choir and orchestra will perform a special episode of the “Music & the Spoken Word” that will be broadcast in more than a dozen African countries and feature music and footage from several of those nations. Read more about “The Joy We Share” episode and how to watch it here.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square present "Music and the Spoken Word" in the historic Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City in 2025 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also, Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, will join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as a guest narrator during a special broadcast of the “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sunday, July 5, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States’ Declaration of Independence. Tickets will be required for the broadcast and will be released at a later date. Read more here.

The Tabernacle Choir and orchestra’s rendition of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” is part of “America’s Soundtrack,” a national music collection created to commemorate the 250th anniversary.

About the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

The choir and orchestra members are “musical missionaries” and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Choir members have a monthslong audition process.

The choir’s origins date back to 1847, when pioneer members of the Church formed a choir to sing at a conference of the Church weeks after arriving in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley. The orchestra was organized in 1999, and up to 85 musicians from a roster of 200 volunteers perform with the choir during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast and other special events.