Elder Cuvelier teaches what to do when facing ‘a great check’

Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Wendi S. Cuvelier, wave to students following a devotional in the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

In the Book of Mormon, Alma sees how the people in the land of Sidom were “checked as to the pride of their hearts,” and began to humble themselves before God and worship Him. Alma 15:17 describes it as “a great check” for them.

This phrase means not only the act of restraining pride and worldliness but also a process of self-examination, which leads to that outcome, taught Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at a BYU–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, May 19.

“A great check” causes people to pause and honestly evaluate where they stand before God, and it compels them to make a choice — not just between right and wrong, but between competing priorities, Elder Cuvelier said.

Consider what President Dallin H. Oaks taught: “As we consider various choices, we should remember that … even though a particular choice is more costly, its far greater value may make it the best choice of all” (“Good, Better, Best, October 2007 general conference).

Sharing patterns from the scriptures, Elder Cuvelier gave five guiding principles and an invitation to the students as they consider their standing before the Lord.

Elder B Corey Cuvelier, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU–Idaho devotional held in the I–Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Lydia Murray, BYU–Idaho

Patterns from the scriptures

Mary Magdalene had a complete transformation and became one of the Savior’s most faithful followers. Jesus invited Peter, Andrew, James and John to leave their nets and “Follow me.” They did immediately.

The scriptures also tell of two men who placed their own terms, conditions and timelines on the Savior’s invitation: “[Jesus] said … Follow me. But he said, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father. … And another also said, Lord, I will follow thee; but let me first go bid them farewell, which are at my home” (see Luke 9:57—62).

Jesus taught that discipleship requires people to put Him first, even above things they deeply value, Elder Cuvelier said.

The story of the rich young man in the New Testament who wanted eternal life but did not want to sell his possessions shows someone who felt the opportunity cost was too high. Alma the Younger and the sons of Mosiah in the Book of Mormon had “a painful and transformative check,” Elder Cuvelier said, then gave up everything to dedicate their lives to God.

“When you look at all these scriptural accounts together, a pattern becomes clear — the Savior invites all people everywhere, despite their different circumstances. The invitation requires sacrifice, change and effort. The individual response defines the outcome,” Elder Cuvelier said.

When Elder Cuvelier told people at work that he would be leaving for three years to be a mission president, some thought he was crazy.

“As I prepared to leave for Brazil, my boss approached me and said, ‘Corey, this blows me away and makes me want to reexamine my own faith.’ This also became a great check for him,” Elder Cuvelier said.

BYU–Idaho students walk to the I–Center for a devotional with Elder B. Cory Cuvelier, a General Authority Seventy, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

5 guiding principles

Whenever someone is in their own “great check,” the following five principles can guide them.

1. “There is only one way that leads to unlimited growth and joy.” President Oaks has taught repeatedly that “Jesus Christ is the way.”

2. “He receives your best effort.” Jesus Christ does not expect perfection before extending the invitation to follow Him.

3. “Jesus Christ is always there for us.” Repentance, forgiveness and fresh starts are always available.

4. “Lasting change takes time.” While the scriptures tell of miraculous or instantaneous change, most people have a change of heart incrementally over time through faith, repentance, obedience and the Holy Ghost.

5. “Discipleship requires effort and sacrifice.” Any spiritual blessing or experience requires active participation.

The Savior calls people today through the Spirit, the scriptures, experiences and circumstances, quiet impressions, prophets, leaders, teachers, coaches, even roommates, Elder Cuvelier said, sharing how his roommate gave him the encouragement — and a strong nudge — to marry his wife.

“How will we respond when we honestly check ourselves before the Lord? Will we leave our nets? Will we trust Him even when we don’t fully understand? Or will we walk away or give up?” he said.

BYU–Idaho students gather in the I–Center for a devotional with Elder B. Cory Cuvelier, a General Authority Seventy, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

Invitation

The people Alma described who experienced “a great check” assembled together to worship God. Elder Cuvelier invited listeners — as they prayerfully consider their standing before the Lord — to worship Him in His holy house.

“If you have not received your endowment, please prayerfully prepare now to do so. And if you have already received your endowment, return to the temple often,” Elder Cuvelier said.

People do not need to wait for some future milestone to go to the temple and become closer to God. Making and keeping covenants with Him strengthens that bond and endows individuals with His power.

“What greater gift could we seek in this chaotic and uncertain world? Please make this part of your own great check,” Elder Cuvelier invited.