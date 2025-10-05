Elder B. Corey Cuvelier: ‘The Name by Which Ye Are Called’

Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sundayafternoon session of October 2025 general conference about being called by the name of Christ and making discipleship a lifelong priority. The following is a summary of what he said.

As President Russell M. Nelson said, one’s true identity is child of God, child of the covenant and disciple of Jesus Christ. King Benjamin in the Book of Mormon taught that those who take upon themselves the name of Christ “shall be called by the name of Christ” (Mosiah 5:8-9).

Being “called by the name of Christ” means making and keeping covenants, always remembering Him, keeping His commandments, serving others, standing as witnesses of God and standing with prophets and apostles as they carry Christ’s message across the world. It is a lifelong pursuit.

A seed planted by a branch president in Germany in 1909 produced countless fruit as it led to several generations of one man’s family being sealed in the Bern Switzerland Temple. “Perhaps the greatest sermons are the ones we never hear but those we see in the quiet, unassuming actions and deeds observed in the lives of ordinary people who, trying to be like Jesus, go about doing good. …

“Let us strive to follow Christ’s example, doing good and making discipleship a lifelong priority so that each time we interact with others, they will feel God’s love and the confirming power of the Holy Ghost.”

Notable quotes

“Those who take upon themselves the name of Christ become His disciples and witnesses.”

“Following prophetic counsel to make discipleship a priority is both timely and wise, especially in an age of so many competing voices and influences.”

“In the end, our identity isn’t defined by the world. But our discipleship is defined by the ordinances we receive, the covenants we keep, and the love we show to God and neighbor by simply doing good.”

Who is Elder Cuvelier?

Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints